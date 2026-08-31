Tigers vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 31

The Minnesota Twins are hoping to build on Sunday’s win when they kick off a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

The Twins had lost four in a row prior to that victory, and are still just 2-9 in their last nine games. They’ll also be without Byron Buxton for at least the next 10 days as he’s back on the injured list.

The Tigers haven’t been so hot either, losing 12 of their last 15 games, and being held to three runs or fewer in eight of their last 10 contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Twins on Monday, Aug. 31.

Tigers vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-194)

Twins -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Tigers +110

Twins -118

Total

9 (Over -106/Under -114)

Tigers vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Jackson Jobe (1-1, 3.93 ERA)

Twins: Taj Bradley (9-6, 3.97 ERA)

Jackson Jobe has allowed a single run in each of his last two starts, going 5.1 innings in Pittsburgh and 4.1 frames against the Rays.

Taj Bradley racked up 11 strikeouts last time out, but also allowed four runs in 6.2 innings against the A’s. He’s allowed six runs in 10.2 innings against the Tigers this season.

Tigers vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 31

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): DSN, MNNT

Tigers record: 63-73

Twins record: 65-72

Tigers vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Taj Bradley OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-107)

Taj Bradley has been a bit hit or miss this season for the Twins, but he’s been able to rack up the strikeouts more often than not as of late.

Bradley has recorded at least seven strikeouts in two straight games and four of his last six, and six or more punchouts in nine of his last 12 outings.

Tigers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

The Twins have been just slightly better than the Tigers overall this season, but they’re much better at home (36-33) than Detroit is on the road (29-38).

I also trust Bradley a bit more than Jobe, and he did have a stellar start at home against the Tigers back in April.

Pick: Twins -118

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