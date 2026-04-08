Tigers vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

The Detroit Tigers are looking to end their three-game losing streak as they continue their four-game road set against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Minnesota has been hot and cold to begin the year, alternating two-game winning and losing streaks in its last six games.

Framber Valdez will look to end the Tigers’ slide after Tarik Skubal struggled in Minnesota last night. He’ll be opposed by Bailey Ober for the Twins.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Twins on Wednesday, April 8.

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Tigers vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers -1.5 (+113)

Twins +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Tigers -156

Twins +129

Total

8.0 (Over -115/Under -105)

Tigers vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Framber Valdez (1-0, 0.75 ERA)

Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): DSN, MNMT, FS1

Tigers record: 4-7

Twins record: 5-6

Tigers vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Colt Keith OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-121)

Colt Keith has quietly become a solid contributor for the Tigers, and it looks like the 24-year-old infielder may be breaking out this season.

After batting .260 and .256 in his first two seasons, Keith is hitting .353 (12 for 34) with an .889 OPS. He’s never going to be a huge power hitter, but he’s been batting leadoff or in the three hole for Detroit.

Keith has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in seven of nine games this season, and he loves playing against the Twins with 2+ HRR in 11 straight games before his 0-for-3 performance last night.

Tigers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

I’m also going right back to another UNDER in Minnesota as we get another solid pitching matchup in the season finale. While it’s not Tarik Skubal vs. Taj Bradley, Framber Valdez has started the season strong in Detroit and Bailey Ober can hold his own for the Twins.

Valdez has thrown six innings in each of his first two starts, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits against the Padres before shutting out the Cardinals with just three hits allowed last time out.

Ober has allowed three runs in four innings in his two starts, but the veteran right-hander should be able to go a bit longer this time around. If not, the Twins bullpen will be there to back him up after Bradley went 6.1 innings last night.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-105)

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