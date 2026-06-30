Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30

The New York Yankees’ woes continued as they dropped their series opener to the Detroit Tigers by a final score of 7-3 last night.

The Yanks have now lost five in a row after getting swept in Boston, and that win was the Tigers’ second in their last seven games.

It should be a good pitching matchup tonight with Tarik Skubal set to face off against Cam Schlittler.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Yankees on Tuesday, June 30.

Tigers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-207)

Yankees -1.5 (+169)

Moneyline

Tigers +104

Yankees -125

Total

7.0 (Over -120/Under -101)

Tigers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-4, 3.32 ERA)

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (8-4, 1.62 ERA)

Tarik Skubal is set to make his fourth start after missing less than two months due to an injury that was expected to keep him out longer. He hasn’t been his usual dominant self, though, allowing 9 ER in 16.1. That includes six innings of four-run ball (three home runs) against the Yankees last week.

Cam Schlittler also allowed four runs in his last start, but all four were unearned. He’s now allowed just 2 ER in 23.2 IP across his last four starts. The young right-hander allowed one run in six innings in his lone start against the Tigers last season.

Tigers vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): DSN, AmazonPV, TBS

Tigers record: 36-49

Yankees record: 48-36

Tigers vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Paul Goldschmidt OVER 1.5 Bases (+127)

Paul Goldschmidt is in a little bit of a funk, going hitless in his last three games, but seeing a southpaw on the mound should help him out. He’s batting .388 with a .765 slugging percentage against left-handers this season.

Goldschmidt has also tormented Skubal in his career. The first baseman is 7 for 13 with four home runs, including a pair against the southpaw last week.

Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

Goldschmidt isn’t the only one to fare well against left-handed pitching this season. The Yankees are 19-12 vs. LHP (29-24 vs. RHP) on the year.

Casey Mize outdueled Ryan Weathers last night, but that was to be expected. Now we get Schlittler against Skubal, and if anything, the edge goes to the young right-hander.

I’ll take the Yankees to bounce back at home tonight.

Pick: Yankees -125

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