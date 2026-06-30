Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30
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The New York Yankees’ woes continued as they dropped their series opener to the Detroit Tigers by a final score of 7-3 last night.
The Yanks have now lost five in a row after getting swept in Boston, and that win was the Tigers’ second in their last seven games.
It should be a good pitching matchup tonight with Tarik Skubal set to face off against Cam Schlittler.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Yankees on Tuesday, June 30.
Tigers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-207)
- Yankees -1.5 (+169)
Moneyline
- Tigers +104
- Yankees -125
Total
- 7.0 (Over -120/Under -101)
Tigers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-4, 3.32 ERA)
- Yankees: Cam Schlittler (8-4, 1.62 ERA)
Tarik Skubal is set to make his fourth start after missing less than two months due to an injury that was expected to keep him out longer. He hasn’t been his usual dominant self, though, allowing 9 ER in 16.1. That includes six innings of four-run ball (three home runs) against the Yankees last week.
Cam Schlittler also allowed four runs in his last start, but all four were unearned. He’s now allowed just 2 ER in 23.2 IP across his last four starts. The young right-hander allowed one run in six innings in his lone start against the Tigers last season.
Tigers vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 30
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): DSN, AmazonPV, TBS
- Tigers record: 36-49
- Yankees record: 48-36
Tigers vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Paul Goldschmidt OVER 1.5 Bases (+127)
Paul Goldschmidt is in a little bit of a funk, going hitless in his last three games, but seeing a southpaw on the mound should help him out. He’s batting .388 with a .765 slugging percentage against left-handers this season.
Goldschmidt has also tormented Skubal in his career. The first baseman is 7 for 13 with four home runs, including a pair against the southpaw last week.
Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Goldschmidt isn’t the only one to fare well against left-handed pitching this season. The Yankees are 19-12 vs. LHP (29-24 vs. RHP) on the year.
Casey Mize outdueled Ryan Weathers last night, but that was to be expected. Now we get Schlittler against Skubal, and if anything, the edge goes to the young right-hander.
I’ll take the Yankees to bounce back at home tonight.
Pick: Yankees -125
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop