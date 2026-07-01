Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 1
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The Detroit Tigers look to complete a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Wednesday afternoon.
Aaron Boone and the Yankees weren’t panicking after getting swept at Fenway Park, but a loss on Wednesday could sound the alarm.
The Yankees took two of three in Detroit last week prior to this six-game skid.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Yankees on Wednesday, July 1.
Tigers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-163)
- Yankees -1.5 (+135)
Moneyline
- Tigers +119
- Yankees -143
Total
- 10.0 (Over -103/Under -117)
Tigers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Troy Melton (4-1, 2.39 ERA)
- Yankees: Will Warren (7-3, 3.75 ERA)
Troy Melton has allowed one run in each of his last two starts, going six innings in each outing. They were both solo home runs, which was the lone hit by the White Sox, while the Astros got two hits against him last time out.
Will Warren is looking to bounce back from one of his first starts in a while. He allowed five runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings at Fenway Park. He had allowed six runs (two earned) in 5.2 innings to the Reds in his previous outing.
Tigers vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 1
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): DSN, YES
- Tigers record: 37-49
- Yankees record: 48-37
Tigers vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Troy Melton OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-124)
Troy Melton has ramped up things in the strikeout department in recent weeks. He has 21 punchouts in 25 innings in his last four starts, going OVER 4.5 strikeouts in each outing.
The Yankees strike out at a 23.5% rate, including 25.1% in the last month. I’ll take Melton to get to five strikeouts again this afternoon.
Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
The Tigers have outscored the Yankees 16-6 so far in this series with Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal on the mound. Troy Melton isn’t quite in that category, but he’s been great as of late.
Meanwhile, Will Warren has had a few shaky outings, and the Yankees haven’t exactly been too hot themselves recently.
I’ll back the Tigers as road underdogs to complete the sweep.
Pick: Tigers +119
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop