Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 1

The Detroit Tigers look to complete a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Wednesday afternoon.

Aaron Boone and the Yankees weren’t panicking after getting swept at Fenway Park, but a loss on Wednesday could sound the alarm.

The Yankees took two of three in Detroit last week prior to this six-game skid.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Yankees on Wednesday, July 1.

Tigers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-163)

Yankees -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Tigers +119

Yankees -143

Total

10.0 (Over -103/Under -117)

Tigers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Troy Melton (4-1, 2.39 ERA)

Yankees: Will Warren (7-3, 3.75 ERA)

Troy Melton has allowed one run in each of his last two starts, going six innings in each outing. They were both solo home runs, which was the lone hit by the White Sox, while the Astros got two hits against him last time out.

Will Warren is looking to bounce back from one of his first starts in a while. He allowed five runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings at Fenway Park. He had allowed six runs (two earned) in 5.2 innings to the Reds in his previous outing.

Tigers vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): DSN, YES

Tigers record: 37-49

Yankees record: 48-37

Tigers vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Troy Melton OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-124)

Troy Melton has ramped up things in the strikeout department in recent weeks. He has 21 punchouts in 25 innings in his last four starts, going OVER 4.5 strikeouts in each outing.

The Yankees strike out at a 23.5% rate, including 25.1% in the last month. I’ll take Melton to get to five strikeouts again this afternoon.

Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

The Tigers have outscored the Yankees 16-6 so far in this series with Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal on the mound. Troy Melton isn’t quite in that category, but he’s been great as of late.

Meanwhile, Will Warren has had a few shaky outings, and the Yankees haven’t exactly been too hot themselves recently.

I’ll back the Tigers as road underdogs to complete the sweep.

Pick: Tigers +119

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.