Timberwolves vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 8
Buckle up, NBA fans, the Western Conference playoff race is going to be a rollercoaster over the final week of the regular season.
Only two games separate the No. 3 seed from the No. 8 seed ahead of Tuesday’s action, and the No. 7-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves are fighting to get into the top six to avoid the play-in tournament next week.
On Tuesday, the Wolves hit the road to play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, who have won four straight (all without Damian Lillard) to move into the No. 5 seed in the East.
Lillard (blood clot) may not return this season, so the Bucks are in a tough spot when it comes to their actual chances to contend for a title.
Minnesota, on the other hand, is just half a game out of the No. 4 seed in the West, and it could end up in a top-four spot if it closes the season on a high note.
Oddsmakers have set the Timberwolves as favorites in this game, so how should we bet on it?
Let’s break down the latest odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Timberwolves vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves -5.5 (-112)
- Bucks +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -218
- Bucks: +180
Total
- 223 (Over -108/Under -112)
Timberwolves vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Timberwolves record: 46-32
- Bucks record: 44-34
Timberwolves vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – questionable
Bucks Injury Report
- Damian Lillard – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Jericho Sims – out
- Pat Connaughton – questionable
Timberwolves vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 10.5 Points (-110)
Since returning from a toe injury, DiVincenzo has been on fire, averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting 43.1 percent from 3 over his last 18 games.
DiVincenzo has at least 11 points in 13 of those matchups – even though he’s played just over 24 minutes per game. I think he’s a great bet against one of his former teams on Tuesday.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-110)
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been going OFF since Damian Lillard went down, scoring 31 or more points in each of his last four games.
Giannis has at least 35 in three straight, and he’s averaging 18.6 shots per game over his last five. Since Giannis is shooting over 60 percent from the field this season, he has to be considered at this number tonight.
Timberwolves vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Timberwolves are the bet to make in this contest:
When it comes to needing a win in the Western Conference standings, the No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves are right at the top of the list. Minnesota can make a push for the No. 6 seed or higher with a strong finish to the regular season, and it enters this game on a five-game winning streak.
On Tuesday, they have a tough matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, who have won four games in a row to get into the No. 5 spot in the East. However, Milwaukee is still down Damian Lillard and is just 3-4 against the spread when set as a home underdog in the 2025 season.
Minnesota has a net rating that is +6.3 points better than the Bucks’ over their last 10 games, and I think Minnesota’s size and length could make things tough on the Bucks, who are extremely reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo on a night-to-night basis right now.
I lean with the Wolves to take this game, as there is much more at stake for their playoff hopes on Tuesday.
Pick: Timberwolves -5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
