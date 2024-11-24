Timberwolves vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 24
The Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves played two thrilling matchups last season, as both were decided in overtime.
Now, they face off for the first time in the 2024-25 season in Boston on Sunday afternoon.
Boston (13-3) has been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the season while the Wolves have struggled out of the gate, losing to the Toronto Raptors in their last matchup.
Oddsmakers have favored Boston by eight points in this matchup, and Boston has a major advantage at the guard position with veteran Mike Conley ruled out for the Wolves.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best prop bets to consider and my best bet for Sunday’s action.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves +8 (-108)
- Celtics -8 (-112)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +270
- Celtics: -340
Total
- 221.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Timberwolves vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 24
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports
- Timberwolves record: 8-7
- Celtics record: 13-3
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Leonard Miller – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Mike Conley – out
- Jaylen Clark – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Al Horford – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
- Anton Watson – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- JD Davison – out
- Baylor Scheierman – out
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best Prop Bet
- Julius Randle UNDER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Julius Randle is a solid passer for his size, but he’s fallen short of 12.5 rebounds and assists in seven straight games, averaging 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on the season. Randle has only gone OVER 12.5 rebounds and assists in five of his 15 games this season.
Boston Celtics Best Prop Bet
- Jayson Tatum OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Jayson Tatum has been stuffing the stat sheet in a big way for the Boston Celtics, clearing 14.5 rebounds and assists in six of his last seven games (he finished with exactly 14 in the game he missed this number).
Over that seven-game stretch, Tatum is averaging 9.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, and now he’s facing a Minnesota team that will likely start Jaden McDaniels on him and try to force him to get rid of the ball.
The C’s star has been content with making plays for his teammates all season, averaging 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game overall. He’s also averaging 12.2 potential assists, showing that there is some room for him to grow that season average.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
While I shared in my NBA Best Bets column earlier today that the Tatum prop is my favorite bet, I still think there is value in taking Boston to cover as well.
The Wolves are just 3-5 straight up with Conley over the last two seasons (0-2 this season), and they lack the point guard depth to help get easy looks for Randle and Anthony Edwards on offense.
Meanwhile, Boston has one of the best offenses in the NBA this season (third in offensive rating), and has won four straight.
Now, the C’s have struggled as home favorites (2-5 against the spread), but Minnesota has been awful against the spread overall (5-10 ATS) in the 2024-25 season.
I can’t trust this Wolves team after it lost to Toronto its last time out.
Pick: Celtics -8 (-112)
