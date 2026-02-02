Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 2
After a five-game losing streak in late January knocked the Minnesota Timberwolves back into the play-in field in the Western Conference, they’ve now won four games in a row and are firmly back in the mix for a top-three seed entering Monday’s action.
The Wolves and Anthony Edwards are road favorites against the Memphis Grizzlies, who won’t have Ja Morant (elbow) and have lost six games in a row. Memphis may end up selling at the deadline, especially since it has fallen several games back of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.
There are several key players on the injury report for Memphis, including Jaren Jackson Jr. (questionable) while Edwards and Julius Randle are questionable for Minnesota.
These teams have split their first two meetings this season, but the Timberwolves got the best of Memphis on Jan. 31 (Saturday), winning by 17 points on the road. Can they sweep this baseball series on Monday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference clash on Feb. 2.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Timberwolves -7.5 (-115)
- Grizzlies +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -310
- Grizzlies: +250
Total
- 229.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Timberwolves record: 31-19
- Grizzlies record: 18-29
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Anthony Edwards – questionable
- Julius Randle – questionable
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
- Enrique Freeman – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ja Morant – out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Santi Aldama – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- John Konchar – out
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-104)
While Edwards is questionable for this game, I think he may be undervalued as a shooter, which is why he made my favorite props today for SI Betting:
I’m buying low on Edwards in this matchup after he shot 1-for-6 from beyond the arc in Saturday’s win over Memphis.
The star guard is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers on 8.4 attempts per game (40.9 percent) this season, and he knocked down at least four shots from deep in eight of his 12 games last month.
The Grizzlies have struggled to defend the 3 all season long, even though they kept Edwards in check on Saturday night. Memphis ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and it’s just 15th in opponent 3-point percentage.
The volume for Edwards has fluctuated from beyond the arc, but if his back is really bothering him, he may be more inclined to settle for some jump shots on Monday.
At just -104, I think Edwards is a pretty solid value to clear this line against the Grizzlies.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Minnesota has won four games in a row, including a 17-point win over Memphis on Saturday, and the Grizzlies have been awful against teams that are .500 or better this season, going 4-22 straight up against them.
The Grizzlies have lost six games in a row overall, falling out of the play-in tournament mix in the Western Conference. On top of that, they are 22nd in net rating over their last 10 games.
Minnesota is ninth in net rating during that stretch, and that’s even with the team losing five games in a row in late January to fall in the Western Conference standings.
I’d lean with both Randle (who has not missed a game this season) and Edwards suiting up in this matchup, which could move this line in favor of the Wolves.
Minnesota is just three games over .500 on the road, but it has dominated sub-.500 teams this season, going 20-6 against them. Memphis is simply too banged up to trust in this matchup on Monday.
Pick: Timberwolves -7.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
