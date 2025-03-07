Timberwolves vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 7
The Minnesota Timberwolves have won three games in a row and are trending upward in the Western Conference playoff picture heading into Friday’s matchup with the Miami Heat.
The Heat, who are in the play-in tournament picture in the Eastern Conference, are just 4-6 in their last 10 games and sit at three games under .500 entering this matchup.
Since Julius Randle returned to the lineup, the Wolves are rolling, showing why they could be a tough out in a loaded Western Conference.
Oddsmakers have the Wolves set as road favorites on Friday, a spot that they have done well in, covering in 11 of 21 games this season.
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my game prediction for this March 7 matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves -5.5 (-110)
- Heat +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -218
- Heat: +180
Total
- 216 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Sun
- Timberwolves record: 35-29
- Heat record: 29-32
Timberwolves vs. Heat Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rudy Gobert – questionable
Heat Injury Report
- Bam Adebayo – available
- Alec Burks – questionable
- Josh Christopher – out
- Tyler Herro – questionable
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – questionable
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Davion Mitchell – available
- Dru Smith – out
- Kel’el Ware – out
- Andrew Wiggins – questionable
Timberwolves vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards OVER 26.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why bettors should wager on Anthony Edwards as a scorer tonight:
I’m going back to the well with another scoring prop for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, as he continues to take a ton of shots for this offense.
Edwards is averaging 30.6 points on 22.0 shots per game since Feb. 1, and he’s facing a Miami Heat team that lacks elite wing defenders for him – especially if Andrew Wiggins (questionable) sits out on Friday.
The All-Star guard has at least 27 points in eight of his last 13 games, and he should see some easier looks with Julius Randle back in the fold on offense. Overall, Ant Man is averaging 27.5 points per game this season, so we’re asking him to be right around his season average tonight.
Miami Heat Best Prop Bet
- Tyler Herro UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Tyler Herro is struggling shooting the 3-ball as of late, hitting just 26.6 percent of his attempts from 3 since Feb. 1.
After missing his last game, Herro is a player that I’m looking to fade on Friday, as the Timberwolves allow the third-fewest 3-pointers per game to opponents this season.
Herro has cleared 3.5 made 3s in just three of 13 games since Feb. 1, despite taking 9.5 shots from beyond the arc per game over that stretch. I expect him to fall short again tonight.
Timberwolves vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
For the first time in weeks, we may get to see the Wolves at full strength in this game.
Rudy Gobert has been upgraded to questionable, and that’s a great sign for the Wolves against a Miami team that is down multiple rotation players and could be without Herro, Wiggins and Jaquez as well.
The Heat are just 4-5 against the spread as home dogs this season, and I can’t trust them if Herr doesn’t play.
On top of that, Minnesota is 11-10 against the spread as a road favorite and has a +3.8 net rating over its last 10 games. The Wolves will extend their winning streak to four tonight.
Pick: Timberwolves -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
