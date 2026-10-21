Timberwolves vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Season Opener

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat both shook up their rosters with blockbuster trades during the offseason, and they’ll face off on opening night on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will make his regular-season debut with the Miami Heat, and they’re slight favorites at home against Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Miami has a totally new look around Giannis, adding Tim Hardaway Jr., Klay Thompson and others to improve the shooting around a core of Bam Adebayo and the two-time MVP. The Heat have been a staple in the play-in tournament in recent seasons, and they’re looking to break out of that with Giannis in the fold.

Meanwhile, the Wolves shook up their roster, sending out Naz Reid and Julius Randle and bringing in Ball and Jonathan Kuminga in the offseason. Can that new-look team compete with OKC and San Antonio in the West?

The Wolves are going to play fast and be an elite offense, and they’re taking on the team that was No. 1 in the league in pace in the 2025-26 season.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this battle between playoff contenders in the 2026-27 season.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +1.5 (-115)

Heat -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: -102

Heat: -118

Total

243.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Timberwolves vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Timberwolves record: 0-0

Heat record: 0-0

Timberwolves vs. Heat Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo – out

Heat Injury Report

Myron Gardner – available

Dru Smith – available

Vladislav Goldin – questionable

Timberwolves vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 28.5 Points (-111)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props column at SI Betting, I shared why I like Antetokounmpo in this season opener:

Giannis is set to make his Miami Heat debut on Wednesday night, and I think he could have a big scoring game against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that wants to play a more uptempo style this season.

Both of these teams ranked in the top-10 in the league in pace last season, and the total in this game is all the way up at 243.5 for Wednesday’s opener.

Giannis averaged 27.6 points per game in the 2025-26 season while spending a lot of the year on a minutes limit, and he’s finished with 29 or more points per game in five of his last seven completed seasons.

So, I don’t mind taking him against a Minnesota frontcourt that is pretty thin when it comes to size after Rudy Gobert. Can the skinny Jaden McDaniels contain Giannis? Will Jonthan Kuminga get a crack at him?

I don’t love either matchup for the Wolves, and Gobert may not have the foot speed to deal with Antetokounmpo on the perimeter. I think Chris Finch has his work cut out for him in this season opener.

Plus, the Heat lack a 1A scoring option on the roster after Giannis, so he should get all the touches he can handle to open the season. The two-time MVP should be in the mix for the scoring title in the 2026-27 campaign.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

I’m expecting a high-scoring game in this season opener, and I’m willing to take the OVER even with the total up at 243.5.

The OVER hit in 56.6 percent of Miami’s games in the 2026-27 season, and the fast-paced Heat have the potential to be a high-scoring team around Giannis again this season.

The Wolves (10th in pace last season) could play even faster with Ball in the fold, and they have a little more shooting with Ball, Kuminga, Jaden McDaniels and Edwards in the starting lineup. The smaller Wolves team should be better equipped to handle blitzes against Edwards, and it’s worth noting that Ball led Charlotte to a top-10 offense last season.

It’ll be interesting to see how these revamped rosters look, and the close spread is a sign that oddsmakers aren’t quite sure which of these teams will end up being the better one this season.

I’ll root for points on Wednesday night.

Pick: OVER 243.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .