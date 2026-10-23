Timberwolves vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23
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The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to sweep their Florida road trip when they battle the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
Minnesota opened the season with a big 131-106 win in Miami on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards led the way with 45 points for the Timberwolves.
On the other hand, the Magic are looking to bounce back from a 132-125 loss to the Hawks in their home opener.
Orlando did win both matchups against the Timberwolves last year, though.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Timberwolves +1.5 (-115)
- Magic -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves -108
- Magic -112
Total
- 234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Timberwolves vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): DAZN, WRDQ
- Timberwolves record: 1-0
- Magic record: 0-1
Timberwolves vs. Magic Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Donte DiVincenzo – Out
Magic Injury Report
- Anthony Black – Out
- Jonathan Isaac – Out
- Izaiyah Nelson – Out
- Noah Penda – Out
Timberwolves vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 5.5 Assists (+104)
Paolo Banchero averaged just 4.8 assists per game last season but came out of the gates hot with 35 points and 10 assists on Wednesday night. The big man had 14 potential assists as well, showing the passing prowess of the power forward.
Banchero finished last year rather strong with 5.8 assists per game in 29 contests after the All-Star break. Dating back to last season, he’s gone OVER 5.5 assists in 13 of his last 20 games. That includes six assists at home against Minnesota on April 8.
Timberwolves vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
This game screams OVER to me.
Minnesota scored 131 points in its opener, with the Magic dropping 125 in a losing effort. That might be the most important thing here, as Orlando yielded 132 points to the Hawks.
The Timberwolves may have held the Heat to just 106 points, but I don’t see that happening again tonight in Orlando. Even if they do, maybe Minnesota gets into the 130s again itself to help our cause.
Pick: OVER 234.5 (-108)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop