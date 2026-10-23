Timberwolves vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to sweep their Florida road trip when they battle the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Minnesota opened the season with a big 131-106 win in Miami on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards led the way with 45 points for the Timberwolves.

On the other hand, the Magic are looking to bounce back from a 132-125 loss to the Hawks in their home opener.

Orlando did win both matchups against the Timberwolves last year, though.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +1.5 (-115)

Magic -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Timberwolves -108

Magic -112

Total

234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Timberwolves vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN, WRDQ

Timberwolves record: 1-0

Magic record: 0-1

Timberwolves vs. Magic Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo – Out

Magic Injury Report

Anthony Black – Out

Jonathan Isaac – Out

Izaiyah Nelson – Out

Noah Penda – Out

Timberwolves vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Paolo Banchero OVER 5.5 Assists (+104)

Paolo Banchero averaged just 4.8 assists per game last season but came out of the gates hot with 35 points and 10 assists on Wednesday night. The big man had 14 potential assists as well, showing the passing prowess of the power forward.

Banchero finished last year rather strong with 5.8 assists per game in 29 contests after the All-Star break. Dating back to last season, he’s gone OVER 5.5 assists in 13 of his last 20 games. That includes six assists at home against Minnesota on April 8.

Timberwolves vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

This game screams OVER to me.

Minnesota scored 131 points in its opener, with the Magic dropping 125 in a losing effort. That might be the most important thing here, as Orlando yielded 132 points to the Hawks.

The Timberwolves may have held the Heat to just 106 points, but I don’t see that happening again tonight in Orlando. Even if they do, maybe Minnesota gets into the 130s again itself to help our cause.

Pick: OVER 234.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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