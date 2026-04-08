Timberwolves vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

It’s now or never for the Orlando Magic, as they are looking to get out of the play-in tournament conversation and into a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando has won three games in a row and will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in a game that is the second night of a back-to-back for Chris Finch’s group. The Wolves didn’t have Anthony Edwards on Tuesday due to a knee injury, and his status for Wednesday’s game is up in the air.

Orlando closes out the regular season with Minnesota, Chicago and Boston, and it currently holds the No. 8 seed in the East.

Meanwhile, the Wolves are coming off a win against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and have clinched a playoff spot in the West.

Edwards’ knee injury is a major concern for the Wolves ahead of the playoffs, as he’s missed nine of their last 11 games. If he’s not 100 percent, Minnesota is going to have a tough time making it back to the Western Conference Finals for the third season in a row.

Let’s examine the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Wednesday’s battle between two teams that expect to be in the final playoff field later this month.

Timberwolves vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +7.5 (-108)

Magic -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: +220

Magic: -270

Total

229.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Timberwolves vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Timberwolves record: 47-32

Magic record: 43-36

Timberwolves vs. Magic Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Magic Injury Report

Jamal Cain – questionable

Wendell Carter Jr. – questionable

Jett Howard – out

Jonathan Isaac – out

Timberwolves vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Naz Reid OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-132)

Is Naz Reid undervalued on Wednesday? He’s one of my favorite prop targets with this line set below his season average:

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid is averaging 6.2 rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season, and I think he’s undervalued against an Orlando team that ranks in the middle of the pack in opponent rebounds per game this season.

Reid has at least six boards in five of his last eight games, and he grabbed eight rebounds in just over 26 minutes in his first meeting with the Magic this season.

Minnesota is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, and it may lean more on Reid with Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels already banged up (they both missed Tuesday’s win).

Reid should be able to hit his season average on Wednesday night.

Timberwolves vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

Orlando is making a run at the right time, and it now has both Anthony Black and Franz Wagner back in the rotation ahead of the play-in tournament.

Orlando benefitted from a Charlotte loss on Tuesday, moving up to the No. 8 seed, and it is just two games out of the No. 5 seed with three games to play.

I’m going to trust the Magic to cover at home, even though they’re just 12-17 against the spread as home favorites this season.

The Wolves finally snapped a three-game skid on Tuesday, but they’re just 5-5 in their last 10 games and 6-8 against the spread when set as road underdogs. Edwards’ status is up in the air for this matchup, and the Wolves may decide to punt the second night of a back-to-back now that they have clinched at least the No. 6 seed in the West.

Orlando has a lot more to play for on Wednesday, and at this point in the regular season, that has to be taken into account when placing your bets.

Pick: Magic -7.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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