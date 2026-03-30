Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

The Minnesota Timberwolves remain in the mix for a top-four seed in the Western Conference, and they appear to have reinforcements coming on Monday.

Star guard Anthony Edwards, who has missed the last six games with a knee injury, is listed as questionable for Monday’s game. According to a recent report from The Athletic, “all signs” point to Edwards returning on Monday.

Edwards upgraded to questionable. As we reported last night, all signs point to him returning tomorrow night https://t.co/gbn3AQHVtz — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 29, 2026

As a result, the Wolves are heavily favored on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, who have won just three of their last 10 games. Dallas is looking to land a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but it has been playing Cooper Flagg a lot of minutes down the stretch of the regular season.

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So, I have a prop for bettors to consider for Flagg and a game pick for this Western Conference battle.

First, let’s take a look at the latest odds.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves -7.5 (-112)

Mavericks +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: -290

Mavericks: +235

Total

235.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Timberwolves record: 45-29

Mavericks record: 24-50

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards – available

Ayo Dosunmu – questionable

Jaden McDaniels – out

Zyon Pullin – out

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Enrique Freeman – out

Mavericks Injury Report

Marvin Bagley III – questionable

Moussa Cisse – questionable

Daniel Gafford – probable

Kyrie Irving – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Naji Marshall – questionable

Caleb Martin – doubtful

John Poulakidas – questionable

Tyler Smith – questionable

P.J. Washington – questionable

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet

Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg OVER 22.5 Points (-111)

Can Cooper Flagg keep his hot scoring streak going? I shared why it’s possible in today’s best NBA props column :

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.4 points per game this season, but he’s really picked up his scoring in recent weeks.

Over his last eight games, Flagg is averaging 23.8 points per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field in over 35 minutes per game.

The Duke product is taking over 17 shots per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop. Flagg has only played one game against the Timberwolves this season, but I’m buying him in this prop since he’s scored 23 or more points in three straight games.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

The Timberwolves are expected to get Edwards back in action on Monday, which is a huge boost for them against a tanking Mavericks team.

Dallas is 3-7 in its last 10 games, but it ranks 22nd in the NBA in net rating (-6.4) during that stretch. In fact, since the All-Star break, the Mavs have a net rating of -8.9 (24th in the NBA).

Meanwhile, Minnesota is still in the mix for a top-four seed in the Western Conference and survived a six-game stretch without Edwards, going 4-2. The Wolves are an impressive 23-8 against teams that are under .500 this season, and they’ve beaten Dallas by 24, 13 and 11 in the 2025-26 season.

I’ve been fading tanking teams for a few weeks now, and that doesn’t change – especially if Edwards returns to his usual role on Monday.

Pick: Timberwolves -7.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.