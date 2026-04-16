Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Opening Odds, Preview for NBA Playoffs Game 1

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets are set to face off in the NBA Playoffs for the third time in the last four years. They’ll get things started in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon.

Denver won the first-round series in five games in 2023 en route to an NBA Championship, but the Timberwolves got some revenge with a seven-game thriller against the Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals the next year.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets in NBA Playoffs Game 1 on Saturday, April 18.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +6.5 (-110)

Nuggets -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Timberwolves +200

Nuggets -245

Total

232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The spread for this game is about what you’d expect in a No. 3 vs. No. 6 seed matchup.

Denver’s -245 moneyline odds imply a 71.01% chance of opening the series with a win.

Nuggets Bring Winning Streak Into Game 1

The Nuggets ended the regular season as the hottest team in the league, rattling off a dozen straight wins to climb all the way up to the No. 3 seed. Things were relatively tight in the West, with just five games separating the Nuggets and Timberwolves.

Denver had some ups and downs in February, including a three-game losing streak, but they haven’t lost two straight games since early March.

The Timberwolves stumbled a bit in April, opening the month with a three-game losing streak and dropping four of their first five games this month. They still finished the season strong with two straight wins, but going into Denver is going to be tough.

Denver won three of the four meetings in the regular season against Minnesota, but the Timberwolves did win the most recent matchup 117-108 on March 1.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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