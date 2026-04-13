Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Opening Series Odds: Can Denver Avenge 2024 Playoff Loss?

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets closed out the regular season on a 12-game winning streak, earning the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

The reward? Another battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have played them well in recent seasons.

In the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Wolves ended Denver’s title defense in the second round, and then they swept the Nuggets during the regular season in the 2024-25 season. This season was a little different, as Denver won the first three meetings between these teams before losing the final regular-season clash.

Oddsmakers have Denver favored to win this series as the No. 3 seed, and it’s nearly fully healthy after Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Jokic and others missed significant time in the regular season.

Watson (hamstring) is the final domino for the Nuggets, as his defensive ability will be huge against Anthony Edwards and this Minnesota offense.

Edwards (knee) has been in and out of the lineup at the end of the regular season, which could be a major reason why oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as +280 underdogs to win this series.

Minnesota has made back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, including last season out of the No. 6 seed.

The SI Betting team will have predictions for each first-round matchup later in the week, equipped with a series winner and the number of games.

For now, let’s take a look at the series odds, series total games and the correct score prediction for yet another Timberwolves-Nuggets playoff matchup.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Series Odds

Timberwolves: +280

Nuggets: -350

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Series Spread

Nuggets -1.5 (-135)

Timberwolves +1.5 (+110)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Series Correct Score

Nuggets in 5: +280

Nuggets in 7: +350

Nuggets in 6: +450

Nuggets in 4: +500

Timberwolves in 6: +750

Timberwolves in 7: +900

Timberwolves in 5: +1800

Timberwolves in 4: +3000

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Series Total Games

5.5 (Over -135/Under +115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.