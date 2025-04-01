Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 1
Do the Minnesota Timberwolves have the Denver Nuggets’ number?
Minnesota has won all three matchups between these teams this season (and it knocked Denver out of the playoffs last season) heading into the final meeting between the squads on April 1.
Minnesota is fighting for a playoff spot in the West, while the Nuggets are aiming to land a top seed, but still have work to do over the final two weeks of the regular season.
After a skirmish on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons (in a win), the Timberwolves have lost Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo to one-game suspensions on Tuesday.
Can Denver take care of business at home and prove that it can beat this Minnesota team?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for what could be a first-round playoff matchup later this month.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +3 (-108)
- Nuggets -3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +130
- Nuggets: -155
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 1
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Timberwolves record: 43-32
- Nuggets record: 47-28
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Donte DiVincenzo – out
- Naz Reid – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Jamal Murray – questionable
- Aaron Gordon – questionable
- Nikola Jokic – probable
- Christian Braun – probable
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Julian Strawther – out
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
This season, Anthony Edwards is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.5 percent from deep on 10.1 attempts per game.
He’s made seven, five and three shots from beyond the arc in his games against Denver, which ranks 21st in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
With Reid and DiVincenzo out, I expect Ant to carry an even bigger offensive load than usual on Tuesday night.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-140)
This line seems extremely low for Jokic on Tuesday, but it’s because the Timberwolves have held him under 10 rebounds in every game they’ve played this season.
So, why bet the OVER?
Well, with Naz Reid out of the lineup, the Timberwolves won’t have as much size to throw at Jokic when Rudy Gobert is on the bench. On top of that, Jokic is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game this season, clearing 10.5 boards in 11 of 15 games since the All-Star break (averaging 13.5 boards per game during that stretch).
This may not be the best matchup for Jokic, but we’ll never see his rebounds prop this low. I expect him to bounce back from his low-rebounding games against the Wolves from earlier this season.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Timberwolves could be worth a bet tonight:
The Denver Nuggets have yet to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, and they could be without Jamal Murray (questionable) and Aaron Gordon (questionable) in this matchup.
Minnesota is battling for a top-six seed in the West, and it has played extremely well as of late, ranking in the top 10 in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games, posting the No. 4 offense and No. 9 defense over that stretch.
Denver, on the other hand, is just 17th in net rating over its last 10 games. The Nuggets have struggled with Minnesota’s size and length defensively dating back to last season’s playoffs, and I wouldn't be shocked to see the Wolves pull off an upset if Murray or Gordon ends up sitting.
The Wolves also have the fourth-best record against the spread as road underdogs (8-5) in the 2024-25 season.
Pick: Timberwolves +3 (-108 at DraftKings)
