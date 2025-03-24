Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 24
Two of the hottest teams in the NBA – the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers – face off on Monday night with the playoff push in full swing in the NBA.
The Timberwolves have won eight of their last 10 games to jump into the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference – just 2.5 games back of the No. 5-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.
On the Pacers side, they have won four games in a row and a bunch of close games to close the gap on the New York Knicks in the standings. Indiana is still three games out of the No. 3 seed, but it could make a push with Jalen Brunson still out for the Knicks.
Oddsmakers have favored the Pacers in this matchup, but this is expected to be a close game between two teams that made the conference finals last season.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Timberwolves vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves +2.5 (-112)
- Pacers -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +110
- Pacers: -130
Total
- 230.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Timberwolves vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Timberwolves record: 41-31
- Pacers record: 41-29
Timberwolves vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Anthony Edwards – questionable
- Tristen Newton – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Leonard Miller – out
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – probable
- Enrique Freeman – probable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Quenton Jackson – probable
- Bennedict Mathurin – questionable
Timberwolves vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Julius Randle OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
Julius Randle has made multiple 3-point shots in four of his last seven games, and he’s shooting 37.2 percent from beyond the arc since returning from injury.
I’m buying Randle in this matchup since he’s taking nearly four shots from deep per game over that stretch, taking nine over his last two games.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-135)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Haliburton is a great target on Monday:
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been on fire in the assists department, picking up at least 10 dimes in 10 consecutive games to push his season average to 9.1 dimes per game.
Over this 10-game stretch, Haliburton is averaging a whopping 20.0 potential assists per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
While Minnesota is one of the better defenses in the NBA – and is fifth in opponent assists per game – it’s worth noting that these teams combined for 262 points in their last meeting even though Haliburton didn’t play.
The All-Star guard is a solid bet to keep this double-digit assist streak going tonight.
Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
The Pacers have won four in a row, but they’ve played a ton of close games to get there and haven't been nearly as good as their record indicates over their last 10 games.
Indiana is just 16th in net rating and 20th in offensive rating over its last 10 games, and it’s barely over .500 against the spread this season when favored at home.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves (8-2 in their last 10) have a net rating of +13.2 over that 10-game stretch and are 8-5 against the spread when set as road underdogs.
With the Pacers playing a ton of clutch games as of late (within five points in the final five minutes), I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Timberwolves pull off an upset on Monday – as long as Edwards plays.
I’ll gladly take the points after these teams went to overtime in a two-point Indiana win the last time they played.
Pick: Timberwolves +2.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.