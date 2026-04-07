Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7
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Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to clinch a spot in the Western Conference playoffs on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers, who remain in the mix for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Indiana has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference (only the Washington Wizards are worse), and it hasn’t played Minnesota since a four-point loss back in October.
While the Timberwolves don’t need this win to avoid the play-in tournament, they need to start stacking some kind of momentum after a poor showing since the All-Star break 18th in net rating).
I’m eyeing a few betting picks for tonight’s action, where the Wolves are heavily favored on the road.
Timberwolves vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Timberwolves -12.5 (-115)
- Pacers+12.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -800
- Pacers: +550
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Timberwolves record: 46-32
- Pacers record: 18-60
Timberwolves vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Anthony Edwards – out
- Jaden McDaniels – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Johnny Furphy – out
- Ivica Zubac – out
- TJ McConnell – out
- Andrew Nembhard – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Ben Sheppard – questionable
- Pascal Siakam – out
- Obi Toppin – probable
- Jarace Walker – questionable
Timberwolves vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-126)
Could DiVincenzo step up with the Wolves short-handed on April 7? I shared why he’s a worthwhile prop target in today’s best props for SI Betting:
Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are out on Tuesday night, which should lead to a bigger role for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo.
The sharpshooter is averaging three made 3-pointers per game this season while shooting 37.9 percent, and he’s taking on an Indiana Pacers team that has struggled to defend the 3 as of late. The Pacers are 27th in opponent 3-point percentage and 18th in opponent 3-pointers made per game since the All-Star break, and DiVincenzo made three shots from deep against them back in October on eight attempts.
DiVincenzo has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in six of his last nine games, so he’s worth a look with likely a few more minutes and shots headed his way on Tuesday.
Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
The Timberwolves have struggled since the All-Star break, posting a -0.8 net rating, even though they’re two games over .500 during that stretch.
With Edwards and McDaniels sidelined on Tuesday, I have a hard time betting on the Timberwolves to win by 13 or more – even against a tanking Indiana team.
The Pacers have struggled without Pascal Siakam in the lineup this season (1-15), but they’ve also won three of their last seven games while staying within single digits in losses to the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Overall, the Pacers are an impressive 19-12 against the spread when set as home underdogs. The Wolves, on the other hand, are 10-14 against the spread as road favorites. I can’t trust this Minnesota offense to win going away with Ant sidelined for the second game in a row.
Pick: Pacers +12.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2