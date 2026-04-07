Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to clinch a spot in the Western Conference playoffs on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers, who remain in the mix for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Indiana has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference (only the Washington Wizards are worse), and it hasn’t played Minnesota since a four-point loss back in October.

While the Timberwolves don’t need this win to avoid the play-in tournament, they need to start stacking some kind of momentum after a poor showing since the All-Star break 18th in net rating).

I’m eyeing a few betting picks for tonight’s action, where the Wolves are heavily favored on the road.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves -12.5 (-115)

Pacers+12.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: -800

Pacers: +550

Total

233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Timberwolves vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 7

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Timberwolves record: 46-32

Pacers record: 18-60

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards – out

Jaden McDaniels – out

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Johnny Furphy – out

Ivica Zubac – out

TJ McConnell – out

Andrew Nembhard – out

Aaron Nesmith – out

Ben Sheppard – questionable

Pascal Siakam – out

Obi Toppin – probable

Jarace Walker – questionable

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-126)

Could DiVincenzo step up with the Wolves short-handed on April 7? I shared why he’s a worthwhile prop target in today’s best props for SI Betting :

Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are out on Tuesday night, which should lead to a bigger role for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo.

The sharpshooter is averaging three made 3-pointers per game this season while shooting 37.9 percent, and he’s taking on an Indiana Pacers team that has struggled to defend the 3 as of late. The Pacers are 27th in opponent 3-point percentage and 18th in opponent 3-pointers made per game since the All-Star break, and DiVincenzo made three shots from deep against them back in October on eight attempts.

DiVincenzo has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in six of his last nine games, so he’s worth a look with likely a few more minutes and shots headed his way on Tuesday.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

The Timberwolves have struggled since the All-Star break, posting a -0.8 net rating, even though they’re two games over .500 during that stretch.

With Edwards and McDaniels sidelined on Tuesday, I have a hard time betting on the Timberwolves to win by 13 or more – even against a tanking Indiana team.

The Pacers have struggled without Pascal Siakam in the lineup this season (1-15), but they’ve also won three of their last seven games while staying within single digits in losses to the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Overall, the Pacers are an impressive 19-12 against the spread when set as home underdogs. The Wolves, on the other hand, are 10-14 against the spread as road favorites. I can’t trust this Minnesota offense to win going away with Ant sidelined for the second game in a row.

Pick: Pacers +12.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.