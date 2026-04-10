Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

The Houston Rockets bring an eight-game winning streak into tonight’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves after a 113-102 win over Philadelphia last night.

Minnesota is secure in the No. 6 spot in the West, while the Rockets are fighting for positioning between the No. 3 and No. 5 seed.

Houston is looking for revenge after a 110-108 overtime loss in Minnesota last month.

The oddsmakers have the Rockets as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +10.5 (-115)

Rockets -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Timberwolves +360

Rockets -470

Total

221.5 (Over -120/Under -111)

Timberwolves vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, FDSN NO, KARE, SCHN

Timberwolves record: 47-33

Rockets record: 51-29

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Ayo Dosunmu – Questionable

Anthony Edwards – Questionable

Rudy Gobert – Out

Bones Hyland – Questionable

Joe Ingles – Out

Julius Randle – Questionable

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – Out

Fred VanVleet – Out

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Amen Thompson OVER 17.5 Points (-104)

Amen Thompson is heating up at the right time in Houston. The forward has gone OVER 17.5 points in 5 straight games and 17 of his last 22 since February 28, averaging 19.8 points per game in that span.

Thompson is now up to 18.0 points per game on the season, a clear improvement from his 14.1 average last year. I’ll back him to stay hot tonight at home.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

While the Rockets are soaring at the end of the season, the Timberwolves are stumbling. They’re 1-4 in their last five games, only beating the lowly Pacers. However, I’m not confident in backing Houston in the second half of a back-to-back.

I’ll instead go with the UNDER in this one. There were 218 points in the last meeting, and that included overtime, and the first matchup this season was a 110-105 decision for Houston.

This total seems a bit too high in Houston tonight.

Pick: UNDER 221.5 (-111)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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