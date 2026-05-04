Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 1 Odds Make Drastic Shift Following Anthony Edwards Injury Update

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards reportedly is expected to play in Game 1 of the first round against the San Antonio Spurs just nine days after he suffered a bone bruise in his knee. Edwards missed the end of the first round against Denver, but he's listed as questionable for Game 1 on Monday night.

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards is expected to play in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs, barring any setback pregame, per ESPN sources. Just 9 days removed from his left knee injury, and after the team had expected him to return midseries, Edwards has received medical clearance… pic.twitter.com/6o1uxW6qEf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 4, 2026

This is a massive development for the Timberwolves, who originally were supposed to be without the superstar guard to open this series. Now, oddsmakers have quickly shifted the odds for Game 1, where the Timberwolves opened as 13.5-point underdogs.

Now, Minnesota is down to a 9.5-point underdog in Game 1, and it's moneyline odds have shrunk from +440 to +300 with Edwards expected to suit up.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +9.5 (-1105)

Spurs -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: +300

Spurs: -380

Total

219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The total also jumped two points from 217.5 to 219.5 following the news that Edwards will play.

Edwards' return has been building after it was reported over the weekend that he could return as soon as Game 3 or Game 4.

"There has been growing optimism that Edwards could return to the lineup in the coming week,"ESPN's Anthony Slater wrote. "Team sources indicated to ESPN's Shams Charania that the initial target was as early as Games 3 or 4, but Edwards appears to be accelerating that estimate."

Now, it appears the Wolves will be closer to full strength in Game 1 (they remain without Donte DiVincenzo and Ayo Dosunmu is questionable) as they look to reach a third Western Conference Finals in a row.

Edwards had a 55-point game against San Antonio earlier this season, and he finished the regular season averaging 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Despite the star guard's impending return, the Wolves remain +7000 to win the NBA Finals -- the longest odds of any team in the NBA.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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