Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 2
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns face off on Sunday night in a rematch of the first round of last season’s playoffs, and oddsmakers are expecting this to be a close one.
Phoenix is a 1.5-point favorite at home on Sunday, but the Timberwolves are hoping to welcome back Anthony Edwards (suspension) back into the lineup. In addition to that, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Julius Randle is expected to return for Minnesota on Sunday after a lengthy absence.
The Wolves, who have slipped to the No. 9 seed in the West, are hoping to snap a two-game skid against a Phoenix team that has won just three of its last 10 games.
Can Kevin Durant and company improve their chances at a play-in tournament spot with a win on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +1.5 (-102)
- Suns -1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +105
- Suns: -125
Total
- 232 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 2
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Timberwolves record: 32-29
- Suns record: 28-32
Timberwolves vs. Suns Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Anthony Edwards – questionable
- Rudy Gobert – out
- Bones Hyland – out
- Julius Randle – questionable
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – probable
- Bradley Beal – questionable
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Cody Martin – out
- Monte Morris – questionable
Timberwolves vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Anthony Edwards is one of my favorite bets in the prop market:
After missing the Minnesota Timberwolves last game due to a suspension, Anthony Edwards has a revenge matchup (maybe against the NBA?) on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.
Edwards is averaging 27.3 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3. Edwards has taken a ton of shots, averaging 23.3 field goal attempts per game since the start of February.
Over that stretch (10 games), Edwards is averaging over 30 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field. While the efficiency isn’t there, Edwards could be undervalued at this number against a Phoenix team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 15 games.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 7.5 Assists (-125)
Devin Booker could be in line for a big game on Sunday, especially if Bradley Beal (questionable) sits out.
Booker has at least eight assists in seven straight matchups and eight of his last 10 games, pushing his season average to 6.9 assists per game. Over his last 10 games, Booker is averaging a whopping 17.3 potential assists per game.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
I’d wait to make sure that Edwards is going to play in this matchup, but if he does, I love the Wolves at plus money on Sunday.
Over its last 15 games, Phoenix is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and 24th in net rating, looking like anything but a playoff team.
Meanwhile, the Wolves are in the top-10 in the NBA in offensive and net rating over that stretch, and they’ve done most of it without both Donte DiVincenzo and Randle. With both players expected to be in action on Sunday, Minnesota is going to have a much higher ceiling on offense against the Suns.
I can’t trust this Phoenix team as a favorite given how bad it's been on defense, and the Suns are also an NBA-worst 21-38-1 against the spread this season.
I’ll fade them tonight.
Pick: Timberwolves Moneyline (+105 at DraftKings)
