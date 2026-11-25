The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to get back on track when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup on Wednesday night.

It’s been tough sledding for the Thunder as of late. They’ve lost two in a row, three of their last four, and six of their last eight contests. Their only two victories in that span came as double-digit favorites against the Kings and Pelicans.

Meanwhile, it’s been smooth sailing for Minnesota. The Timberwolves have won two in a row and four of their last five games after an upset loss to Chicago.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +1.5 (-110)

Thunder -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Timberwolves +105

Thunder -155

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Timberwolves record: 13-5

Thunder record: 10-8

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Joan Beringer – Available

Jaylen Clark – Out

Donte DiVincenzo – Out

Anthony Edwards – Out

Rocco Zikarsky – Out

Thunder Injury Report

Chet Holmgren – Out

Aday Mara – Out

Thomas Sorber – Out

Nikola Topic – Out

Cason Wallace – Out

Jalen Williams – Out

Jaylin Williams – Out

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 37.5 Points + Rebounds (-109)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking for another MVP season, and he’s off to a great start. He’s averaging 32.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game through 17 contests.

SGA had a slower start to the season, but has picked it up as of late. He’s gone OVER 37.5 PR in five straight games, including 38 or more points alone in two straight games, and in three of those five contests.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

I’m not getting in the way of the Timberwolves right now, especially given how the Thunder have played as of late. Oklahoma City has only been able to beat two pretty bad teams in recent weeks, while Minnesota has been rolling.

SGA will do what he can for the home side, but I’ll take the Timberwolves outright on the road tonight.

Pick: Timberwolves moneyline +105

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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