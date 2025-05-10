Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 3
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors have their series tied up at 1-1 as it heads to California for Game 3 on Saturday night.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they don't expect Steph Curry to be back in the lineup until Game 6 at the earliest, meaning they'll have to try to win without him, something they weren't able to do in Game 2.
Let's check out the latest odds and best bets for Saturday night.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, and Total for Game 3
Spread
- Timberwolves -5 (-114)
- Warriros +5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves -225
- Warriors +188
Total
- 201 (Over -112/Under -108)
Timberwolves vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 10
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Tied 1-1
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rob Dillingham, G - Game Time Decision
Warriors Injruy Report
- Stephen Curry, PG - Out
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (+124) via DraftKings
One of the biggest issues for the Warriors with Curry on the bench is their perimeter defense, which showed in Game 2. The Timberwolves shot 43.2% from beyond the arc, which included Donte DiVincenzo going 3-of-8 from three-point land. At +124, DiVencenzo is a great bet to hit at least three threes once again in Game 3.
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jimmy Butler OVER 22.5 Points (-120) via DraftKings
With Curry out, it's time for Butler to step up. We've seen Playoff Jimmy show up in big moments in the postseason in the past, so the Warriors would love for him to turn back the clock and bring out that version of himself on Saturday. He reached 23+ points three times in the first round series against the Warriors, and I'm willing to bet on him reaching that mark again in Game 3 against the Timberwolves.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The Warriors have their backs up against the wall with Curry on the bench, and I'm worried about their ability to keep pace with Minnesota, even with this being a home game for Golden State. The Warriors are especially struggling defensively, allowing the Timberwolves to shoot 50.6% from the field in Game 2.
The Warriors' offense is going to have to attack the interior to make up for the lack of three-point shooting they have with Curry out, but the Timberwolves have allowed teams to shoot just 53.3% from two-point range.
I'm laying the points with the Timberwolves in this one.
Pick: Timberwolves -5 (-114) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!