Timberwolves stroll to Game 2 win over Steph Curry-less Warriors
The big question facing the Golden State Warriors was where offense would come from with Steph Curry sidelined.
The Minnesota Timberwolves made sure they didn't find that answer. The Timberwolves' stifling defense paved the way for a blowout and a bounce-back as they posted a 117-93 victory in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series Thursday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. The series now shifts to San Francisco tied at one game apiece.
The Warriors couldn't find any offensive rhythm early, and Minnesota opened the game on a 15-0 run. Five minutes ticked off the clock before Jimmy Butler hit a 3-pointer for Golden State's first points of the game. Minnesota kept the Warriors at an arm's length, leading 29-15 after one quarter, before extending their lead as large as 22 points in the second frame.
The Warriors' lack of offense wasn't for lack of trying. Golden State coach Steve Kerr played all 14 players available at his disposal, hoping to find something that would click. Not much worked. The Warriors turned it over 20 times and shot just 9 for 32 from 3 (28%). They had a brief moment in the third when they cut a 17-point halftime deficit to seven, but the run didn't last long as Minnesota pushed its lead back to 20 by the end of the quarter, and the outcome was never in doubt.
Both teams emptied their benches with several minutes still remaining in the fourth quarter.
Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 18 points off the bench. Butler had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Despite the Wolves more or less controlling the game from start to finish, Game 2 wasn't without its flare for the dramatic. Draymond Green picked up his fifth technical foul of the playoffs after elbowing Naz Reid in the second quarter, and his temper boiled over as he followed up by yelling at the officials. Green, quite frankly, was lucky he wasn't ejected. Either way, if Green receives two more technical fouls this postseason, he'll be issued an automatic one-game suspension.
Moments later, Anthony Edwards went to the rim and fell to the court holding his ankle. After a Wolves timeout, he needed assistance as he limped off the court, but as he often does, Edwards trotted back out after the halftime break and played the rest of the game. Edwards, who sprained his left ankle, finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals — all of which game in the first quarter — and a block. Thirteen of his points came after his second-quarter injury scare.
Julius Randle led the Wolves with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Jaden McDaniels was an issue for the Warriors on both ends, finishing with 16 points, three blocks and three steals. And in an encouraging sight, the 3-point shots started falling for the Wolves, including from Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who had struggled. Alexander-Walker made four from deep and scored 18 off the bench, while DiVincenzo made three 3s for nine points.
The Wolves shot 16 for 37 (43%) from 3 overall.
The Wolves were in control from the start, the shots started falling and their defense completely smothered the Warriors without Curry. It'll be a 1-1 series with momentum favoring the Wolves heading into Saturday night's Game 3.