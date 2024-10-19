Titans vs. Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7 (Bet on Amari Cooper?)
The Buffalo Bills are massive favorites in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans, and they’ll have a new look on offense.
Buffalo acquired Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns this week, which should boost their offense in a big way going forward. Josh Allen hasn’t had a No. 1 receiver this season, yet the Bills are still 4-2.
Meanwhile, the Titans are just 1-4 and seem to fall victim to a terrible Will Levis turnover every week.
Still, there is one Titan that bettors should consider to find the end zone in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for this Week 7 clash.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Titans vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Amari Cooper Anytime TD (+145)
- Tony Pollard Anytime TD (+120)
- Ray Davis Anytime TD (+130)
Amari Cooper Anytime TD (+145)
There isn’t much data to go off of with Cooper, but I think the Bills try to establish some chemistry between Cooper and Allen in a winnable game (they’re favored by 9.5 points).
Allen has 10 passing touchdowns so far this season, and Cooper has solid numbers (24 receptions for 250 yards and two scores) despite playing in one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL in Cleveland.
At +145, Cooper is worth a shot since he’ll be slotting into the No. 1 role – something we’ve seen Stefon Diggs put up huge numbers in when he was in Buffalo.
Tony Pollard Anytime TD (+120)
Where was this Tony Pollard in Dallas last season?
The veteran running back is averaging 4.35 yards per carry and has scored in back-to-back weeks. He had 22 carries for 88 yards and 17 carries for 93 yards in his last two weeks, scoring in each game.
Pollard has at least 16 carries in four of his five games, so we know he’ll get the volume to attack a Buffalo defense that is allowing a league-high 5.3 yards per carry in 2024.
Ray Davis Anytime TD (+130)
This is a play to make if James Cook (toe) sits out again for the Bills in Week 7.
Davis – a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft – walked into a bellcow role against the New York Jets in Week 6, carrying the ball 20 times for 97 yards while adding three catches for 55 yards.
Davis didn’t find the end zone, but he should get a chance to do so in Week 7 if he receives a similar workload. Again, I’d wait on betting on this prop until we officially know Cook’s status for Week 7.
