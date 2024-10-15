Bills Super Bowl Odds Following Amari Cooper Trade (Buffalo Enters Top Five in NFL)
The Buffalo Bills made a blockbuster move on Tuesday, reportedly agreeing to a trade with the Cleveland Browns for receiver Amari Cooper.
The move from the Bills comes right after the New York Jets traded for Davante Adams, a sign that Buffalo is looking to hold on to the top spot in the AFC East.
Josh Allen and the Bills are currently the No. 5 choice to win the Super Bowl this season at +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Buffalo is also massively favored to win the AFC East after it took down the Jets to improve to 4-2 on Monday night.
This past offseason, Buffalo traded away Stefon Diggs and let Gabe Davis walk in free agency, leaving Allen with an underwhelming receiving crops led by rookie Keon Coleman and veteran Khalil Shakir. Now, by adding Cooper, the Bills have a clear No. 1 option in their passing offense going forward.
Buffalo started the season 3-0, but it lost back-to-back games to AFC contenders in the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. Even though the Bills beat the Jets on Monday night, it's clear the team saw a need to improve to compete with the top teams in the conference.
Cooper should be able to make his debut in Week 7 for the Bills against the Tennessee Titans.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
