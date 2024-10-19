Titans vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Tennessee's Defense Will Shut Down Buffalo)
The biggest favorite of Week 7 of the NFL season is the Buffalo Bills, who are listed as 8.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans.
Buffalo is coming off a big Monday Night Football win against the New York Jets and have acquired Amari Cooper to boost their receiving core. Now, they'll take on a Titans team that has stumbled out to a 1-4 record.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Titans vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Titans +8.5 (-105)
- Bills -8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Titans +360
- Bills -460
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-102)
- UNDER 41.5 (-120)
The Bills opened as 8.5-point favorites. At some sportsbooks, including DraftKings, the Bills have ballooned to 9-point favorites. The line at FanDuel has stayed relatively the same throughout the week.
At -460 odds, the Bills have an implied probability of winning of 82.14%.
Titans vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
In my betting preview for this game, I broke down why I'm not hesitating to take the points with the Titans:
The Titans' defense may be the least talked about and most underrated unit in the entire NFL right now. They lead the NFL in opponent success rate (36.2%) while also allowing the fewest yards per play (4.3) but yet they're underdogs of over a touchdown against an inconsistent Bills team.
Sure, the Tennessee offense is bad, but with how dominant their defense has been, I wouldn't feel comfortable laying this many points on any team against them. As we've seen in the past if a team can slow down the Bills' pass attack, which the Titans certainly can, things start getting hairy for Buffalo.
If I'm going to back the Titans because of their defense, I'm obviously going to lean toward the UNDER as well. Tennessee is the picture-perfect "UNDER" team, with one of the best defenses in the NFL while also sporting an abysmal offenses that can't seem to get out of their own way.
I'm going to predict the Bills get the win, but the Titans' defense will do enough to give Buffalo a scare.
Final score prediction: Bills 17, Titans 13
