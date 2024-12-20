Titans vs. Colts Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Tennessee Will Upset Division Foe)
The Indianapolis Colts are still very much alive in the AFC Playoff race, but they can't afford to lose another game down the stretch, especially a home game to the lowly Tennessee Titans.
The Titans continue to hand victories to their opponents' despite playing well at times in almost every game. Can they finally get a fourth victory on Sunday? Let's dive into the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score.
Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Titans +3.5 (-112)
- Colts -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Titans: +150
- Colts: -180
Total
- 42.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The Colts originally opened as 4-point favorites. The line moved to Colts -4.5, but has since moved the opposite way and has settled at Colts -3.5. The total in the game has increased half a point from 42.0 to 42.5.
Titans vs. Colts Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Titans, despite them being the worst spread team in the NFL:
I deserve to have a losing season for the amount of times I've bet on the Titans, but I refuse to give up. Their metrics are so much better than their game results which leads me to believe they have value in the betting market. For example, they're 17th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play, one spot above the Chiefs.
Now, they get to take on a Colts offense that has been abysmal lately. The Colts are 31st in EPA per play and 30th in success rate since Week 11. Anthony Richardson has been bad outside of one good start against the Jets and the Titans' secondary is good enough to give him fits on Sunday.
I'll take the points with the Titans in this divisional matchup.
When it comes to the total in this game, I have to back the UNDER. The Titans offense has been horrific this season and the Colts' offense has been inconsistent at best when Anthony Richardson is at quarterback. I expect this to be a defensive affair in what will end up being an upset win by Tennessee.
Final score prediction: Titans 20, Colts 17
