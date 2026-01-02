Titans vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Bet Tennessee to Cover as Huge Underdogs)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been arguably the hottest team in the second half of the NFL season, but they still need to make sure they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 if they want to lock up the AFC South.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this divisional matchup, and then I'll attempt to predict the game's final score.
Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Titans +12.5 (-110)
- Jaguars -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans +590
- Jaguars -850
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-105)
- UNDER 47.5 (-115)
The spread has shifted in favor of the Jaguars throughout the week, moving from Jaguars -11.5 to -12.5. The total has remained steady at 47.5.
Titans vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Titans as big underdogs:
This game still means something for the Jaguars, who are attempting to lock up the AFC South, but I don't think that means they're deserving of being 13-point favorites in this spot. Their offense has exploded of late, putting up 24+ points in five of their last six games. To be fair, the game they didn't reach 24 points was a 25-3 loss to the Jaguars, but it's worth noting Cam Ward and Co. have been playing much better in the final stretch of the season. Their defense has also been better of late, including ranking 20th in opponent EPA and 17th in opponent success rate since Week 10.
There's enough there to justify a bet on the Titans getting 13 points.
If I'm going to predict the game's final score, I have to have a take on the total as well. Based on how much better the Titans' offense has been of late, I see this being a high-scoring affair. Along with the Titans covering the spread, let's take the over.
Final score prediction: Titans 24, Jaguars 34
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
