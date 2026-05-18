Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Sabres Game 7, Prop for Zach Benson)

The last team in the Conference Finals will be decided tonight as the Montreal Canadiens visit the Buffalo Sabres for Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

This series has arguably been one of the most exciting in the playoffs, especially after the 6-3 and 8-3 final scores in Games 5 and 6. Both teams have staged comebacks on the road, and we could see another high-scoring game in Buffalo tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, May 18.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, May 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres OVER 5.5 (+105)

Canadiens at Sabres 1st Period Both Teams To Score (+195)

Zach Benson OVER 0.5 Points (-125) vs. Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres OVER 5.5 (+105)

I broke down this pick in the Canadiens vs. Sabres betting preview:

Things usually tighten up as we get deeper into the series, especially in elimination games, but that hasn’t been the case in this series. So while a Game 7 is usually a low-scoring affair, I expect the Canadiens and Sabres to buck the trend tonight.

There were nine goals in Game 5 and then the Sabres scored eight goals themselves last contest. The total for most games in this series was set at 6 or 6.5, and now we’re getting a 5.5 with plus-odds to the OVER in Game 7.

Both offenses have been clicking, and neither team has been strong between the pipes. I’m expecting another high-scoring game tonight, and I’d consider laddering this total up as well.

Canadiens at Sabres 1st Period Both Teams To Score (+195)

It hasn’t taken long for these teams to get on the board in recent games.

In Game 6, Rasmus Dahlin broke the ice just 32 seconds into the game, and the Canadiens tied it up 68 seconds later. The Habs added two more in the opening frame, with the Sabres getting another one as well.

The teams also combined for five goals in the first period of Game 5, including two goals just nine seconds apart.

Even in Game 4, which had a final score of 3-2, both teams scored in the first period.

This price is simply too high for me to pass up tonight, and the OVER 2.5 (+360) is intriguing as well.

Zach Benson OVER 0.5 Points (-125) vs. Canadiens

I explained in the Canadiens vs. Sabres betting preview why I like Zach Benson to stay hot at home.

Zach Benson has been one of the best players in the playoffs for the Sabres, and he got rewarded with a promotion to the top line in Game 6. That paid immediate dividends for Buffalo as Benson scored a goal and added an assist for his second multi-point game of the series.

After putting up 43 points in 65 regular season games, Benson has 9 points in 12 games this postseason. He’s recorded eight of those points in his last seven games, including six points in this series.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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