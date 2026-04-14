Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Devils-Bruins, Ducks-Wild, Penguins-Blues)

The 16 teams playing in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been decided, but there are still a few teams battling to see where they’ll finish in the standings.

I’m targeting a trio of favorites for my NHL picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, April 14.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, April 14

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Bruins (-142) vs. New Jersey Devils

Anaheim Ducks (-130) at Minnesota Wild

St. Louis Blues (-142) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Boston Bruins (-142) vs. New Jersey Devils

The Bruins close out their regular season with a home finale against the Devils on Tuesday night.

Boston has been tremendous at home all season long, going 28-11-1 at TD Garden, while New Jersey is 21-19 on the road.

The B’s still have the top wild card spot to play for and should take care of business at home against the Devils.

Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild OVER 6.5 (-125)

The Ducks and Wild are both playoff-bound, but Anaheim is still jockeying for position in the Pacific Division.

Anaheim is one point back of Edmonton and three points back of Vegas, with one game in hand on both teams ahead of them. Home-ice advantage is huge in the playoffs, so the Ducks aren’t going to take their foot off the gas just yet.

Minnesota lost 6-3 in St. Louis last night and could rest some players ahead of the playoffs. I’ll take the rested team with more motivation tonight.

St. Louis Blues (-142) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Neither team has anything to play for in terms of playoff positioning in this one. The Penguins have the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division locked up, and the Blues have already been eliminated.

However, St. Louis will want to go out strong in its final home game of the regular season. The Blues just beat the Wild 6-3 last night, and could see the Penguins rest some of their top players in this meaningless match.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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