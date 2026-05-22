Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Golden Knights-Avalanche Game 2, Nathan MacKinnon Prop)

The Western Conference Final continues on Friday night in Colorado.

The Vegas Golden Knights upset the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1, and the Avs are once again big favorites here in Game 2.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, May 22.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, May 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Avalanche -1.5 (+140) vs. Golden Knights

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche UNDER 6.5 (-130)

Nathan MacKinnon OVER 4.5 Shots on Goal (+125)

Avalanche -1.5 (+140) vs. Golden Knights

I broke down this pick in the Game 2 betting preview :

The Avalanche were the better team in Game 1, they just couldn’t finish on their chances.

At 5-on-5, the Avalanche had a shot attempt advantage of 67-46, including 32-26 shots on goal. In terms of scoring chances, Colorado had 35 to Vegas’ 23, resulting in the Avs having 64.63% of the expected goals share (3.76-2.1)

Colorado rarely loses at all on home ice, let alone back-to-back games in the playoffs.

I’m going right back to Colorado on the puck line as I’m expecting a big performance from the Avs in Game 2.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche UNDER 6.5 (-130)

The Avalanche played some wild, high-scoring games against Minnesota, but that doesn’t look like it’s going to be the case against Vegas.

Colorado is likely going to want to play a structured game here to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole at home.

I’ll take the UNDER 6.5 tonight, and we could see this line move to 5.5 by puck drop.

Nathan MacKinnon OVER 4.5 Shots on Goal (+125)

I explained why I’m expecting a big game from Nathan MacKinnon in the Game 2 betting preview :

Nathan MacKinnon made it clear after Game 1 that his team’s execution wasn’t good enough. The Avs superstar had nine shot attempts in the loss with three shots on goal.

MacKinnon had 9 shots on goal on 17 total attempts combined in Games 1 and 2 against the Wild, and then those same numbers in Game 5 at home against the Wild.

He’ll be firing the puck whenever he gets a chance on Friday night at home.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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