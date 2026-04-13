Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Hurricanes-Flyers, Sabres-Blackhawks, Kings-Kraken)

The final week of the NHL regular season starts with a 10-game slate on Monday night.

I’m targeting a few teams still fighting for playoff position and an UNDER for my NHL picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, April 13.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, April 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Flyers (-130) vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Buffalo Sabres -1.5 (+120) at Chicago Blackhawks

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken UNDER 5.5 (+105)

Philadelphia Flyers (-130) vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Flyers got some help on Sunday and now have a chance to clinch their first Stanley Cup Playoffs berth since 2020 tonight against the Hurricanes. Carolina has the top spot in the Metropolitan Division locked up and is expected to rest some of its regulars tonight.

Philadelphia is coming home after a 2-1-0 road trip, including a 7-1 blowout win in Winnipeg on Saturday night. The Flyers are 4-1-0 in their last five games, and 16-6-1 since February 26.

The Hurricanes are playing well themselves, but I’ll back the Flyers given the clear difference in motivation for these two teams.

Buffalo Sabres -1.5 (+120) at Chicago Blackhawks

The Sabres are finally back in the playoffs, and they might just earn the top spot in the Atlantic Division as well. They control their destiny as two wins will clinch the Atlantic Division, and they can take a big step towards that tonight in Chicago.

Buffalo has a 14-5 goal differential during its three-game winning streak, including a 5-0 victory over a desperate Blue Jackets squad. On the flip side, Chicago has been outscored 15-7 during its three-game losing streak and 40-20 during its 1-7-1 stretch.

The Sabres should have no problem running up the score in Chicago tonight.

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken UNDER 5.5 (+105)

The Kraken host the Kings in what could be a slog tonight in Seattle.

Los Angeles is coming off an impressive 1-0 win over Edmonton to extend its winning streak to four games, and Seattle has won two in a row after beating the Flames 4-1 on Saturday night.

Both of these teams have no problem playing low-event hockey, especially the Kings, given their fight for a playoff spot. This could very well be a 2-2 game going into overtime tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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