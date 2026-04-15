Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rangers-Lightning, Leafs-Senators, Kraken-Knights)

The NHL continues to wind down the season with a six-game slate on Wednesday night, and only one of those games has any playoff implications.

I’m targeting an UNDER in Tampa Bay and two big favorites for my NHL picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, April 15.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, April 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning UNDER 6.5 (-135)

Ottawa Senators -1.5 (+124) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Vegas Golden Knights -1.5 (-112) vs. Seattle Kraken

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning UNDER 6.5 (-135)

We have quite the goalie battle to close out the regular season tonight in Tampa Bay.

Igor Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy are set to face off in a game that is meaningless for both teams. The Lightning are set in the No. 2 spot in the Atlantic Division, and the Rangers have long been eliminated from the playoffs.

This should be a lower-effort game on both sides, and these goalies are capable of stopping most chances that they face.

Ottawa Senators -1.5 (+124) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Senators may not have much to play for with their playoff position decided, but Ottawa always puts up a good fight against the Maple Leafs. The Sens will want to close out the regular season strong in front of their home fans.

Toronto has lost six games in a row, four of which were by at least two goals. Ottawa won the last two meetings 5-2, and I wouldn’t be shocked if we get a similar score tonight.

Vegas Golden Knights -1.5 (-112) vs. Seattle Kraken

The Golden Knights need just one point against the Kraken to clinch the Pacific Division, but they should have no trouble getting the win over Seattle.

Vegas is 6-0-1 under John Tortorella, with four of those six victories coming by at least two goals. That includes the 6-2 win over Winnipeg on Monday night.

Seattle has lost seven of its last nine games, with all seven defeats coming by at least two goals.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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