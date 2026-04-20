Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Senators-Hurricanes, Wild-Stars, Ducks-Oilers)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Monday night with four games on the docket.

I’m targeting a pair of high-scoring games and a home favorite for my NHL picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, April 20.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, April 20

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes OVER 5.5 (-130)

Dallas Stars (-135) vs. Minnesota Wild

Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers OVER 6.5 (-135)

Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes OVER 5.5 (-130)

The Hurricanes stifled the Senators in Game 1, holding Ottawa to 22 shots on goal in the 2-0 victory. While we cashed in on the UNDER in that one, I’m going to the OVER in Game 2.

It was a physical affair in Game 1, with both teams playing a bit of undisciplined hockey. The teams combined to go 0 for 9 on the power play, and I don’t think that’ll happen again on Monday night.

The last two meetings in the regular season both went OVER the total, and I think they’ll get back to that in Game 2.

Dallas Stars (-135) vs. Minnesota Wild

I’m going right back to the Stars as home favorites after dropping Game 1. The Wild scored thrice early in the second period to take a 4-0 lead, and Dallas never really had a chance after that.

This was always going to be a long series, though, and the Stars should be able to adjust after their Game 1 loss.

Dallas was a good home team this season and rarely lost two straight in its own barn. I’ll back the Stars to even up the series tonight.

Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers OVER 6.5 (-135)

The Ducks and Oilers finally start their series on Monday night. This is a battle between two of the highest-scoring teams in the league, with the Ducks going 47-32-3 to the OVER and the Oilers right there at 46-33-3.

Edmonton has tried to slow things down defensively in recent playoffs, but it might not matter against a Ducks team that plays run-and-gun hockey.

These teams combined for 28 goals in their three matchups in the regular season, with 11 goals in each of the first two meetings.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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