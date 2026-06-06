Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Stanley Cup Final Game 3)

The Stanley Cup Final shifts to Sin City on Saturday night with the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights tied at one game apiece.

Vegas won a back-and-forth affair to open the series, and it looked like the Knights would stay golden as they held a 2-0 lead midway through the third period of Game 2. However, the Hurricanes stormed back to take the lead and then won in overtime despite allowing a late tying goal to the Knights.

It’s now a best-of-five series with the Golden Knights having home-ice advantage.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Saturday, June 6.

NHL Best Bets for Saturday, June 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (+105)

Hurricanes (-108) at Golden Knights

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (+105)

I’m going back to the well with the UNDER in Game 3.

It didn’t come close in Game 1, but Game 2 looked to be easily going UNDER the total before the Hurricanes’ comeback in the third period. Even then, if the Golden Knights hadn’t challenged for goalie interference to give the Hurricanes a power play, we very well could’ve seen a 2-2 tie heading into overtime.

Things tightened up in Game 2, and I expect that to continue as the series shifts to Vegas.

Hurricanes (-108) at Golden Knights

While going on the road troubles some teams, the Hurricanes aren’t one of them. They’ve gone undefeated on the road this postseason and are now 30-12-5 away from home this year.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have the same number of wins on the road as at home, going 26-14-9 in Vegas.

The Hurricanes finally solved Vegas in Game 2, and that’ll give them the confidence they need to take a 2-1 series lead on the road.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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