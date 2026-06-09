Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Stanley Cup Final Game 4)

The Stanley Cup Final remains in the desert for Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Mitch Marner got the Vegas Golden Knights out to a 4-0 lead after two periods in Game 3, but the Carolina Hurricanes came back once again to tie it up and force overtime. It took double overtime until Shea Theodore’s shot bounced off the end boards, off of Brandon Bussi, and into the net to give Vegas a 2-1 series lead.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, June 9.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, June 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes OVER 5.5 (-135)

Jalen Chatfield OVER 1.5 Blocked Shots (-130)

Game to go to Overtime (+300)

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes OVER 5.5 (-135)

Fine. I have to take an OVER in Game 4 after tripling down on the UNDER in the first three games.

I don’t love this play if Bussi starts for the Hurricanes in net, but there have still been plenty of scoring chances on both sides in this Stanley Cup Final.

I would go as far as taking the OVER 6.5 (+115) since we’ve seen nine, seven, and nine goals through the first three games of the series.

Jalen Chatfield OVER 1.5 Blocked Shots (-130)

I don’t usually like to recommend betting on blocked shots, but Jalen Chatfield has been extremely consistent as of late. He’s playing on the top pair and his body is paying the price.

Chatfield has gone OVER 1.5 blocks in eight straight games, including 4, 3, 3, and 4 in his last four games. I’d consider the OVER 2.5 blocks (+230) while you’re at it.

Game to go to Overtime (+300)

This is simply too high of a line for this game to go to overtime.

This is the type of price you see for some average game during the regular season. Things tighten up in the playoffs, especially in the Stanley Cup Final.

These +300 odds imply a 25% chance of overtime. The Hurricanes have gone to overtime in 7 of 16 games this postseason, including 4 of their last 6 and 6 of their last 11 games.

Vegas has also gone past regulation in five of 19 games, all coming in its last 16 contests. Of course, that includes Games 2 and 3, and Game 1 nearly went to overtime as well.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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