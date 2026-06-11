Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Stanley Cup Final Game 5, Mitch Marner)

The Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Raleigh as the Carolina Hurricanes host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Vegas erased Carolina’s 3-1 lead in Game 4, but Jordan Staal stayed hot with the game-winning goal in the third period to even the series at two games apiece.

Can that give the Canes the momentum they need to take their first series lead in the Stanley Cup Final?

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, June 11.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, June 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes UNDER 6.5 (-135)

Mitch Marner OVER 0.5 Assists (-140)

Game to go to Overtime (+310)

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes UNDER 6.5 (-135)

While there were eight goals in Game 4, we saw things tighten up a bit defensively. Even after two days off, the teams combined for just over three expected goals at 5-on-5 (per Natural Stat Trick), with 78 total shot attempts (35 on goal) in those nearly 46 minutes.

Brandon Bussi has given the Hurricanes new life between the pipes as he came up big late in Game 3 and throughout Game 4 for the win.

With the Stanley Cup Final now essentially a best-of-three series, things should continue to tighten up as we near elimination games.

The total is now at 6.5 for the first time in this series, and I’m going back to the UNDER after a defensive Game 4.

Mitch Marner OVER 0.5 Assists (-140)

Mitch Marner extended his point streak to four games with an assist in Game 4. The Conn Smythe Trophy favorite now has 29 points (19 assists) in 20 playoff games, including 8 points (5 assists) in the Stanley Cup Final.

Marner has recorded an assist in four straight games and 15 of 20 overall this postseason. Interestingly enough, he has a helper in 9 of 11 road games but 7 of 10 home contests.

Even if it’s going to be a low-scoring game, this feels like a cheap price for Marner to keep doing what he’s been doing.

Game to go to Overtime (+310)

I’m going back to the overtime well in Game 5, with much of the same analysis as Game 4. It looked like we may be headed to an extra frame yet again until Nikolaj Ehlers’ clear rimmed around the boards and into the empty net.

The Canes have still gone to OT in 7 of 17 games, including 6 of their last 12. Vegas hasn’t been quite as overtime-friendly, but 5 of its last 17 have gone to OT.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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