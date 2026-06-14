Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Stanley Cup Final Game 6, Jordan Staal)

The Stanley Cup Final is back in Sin City as the Vegas Golden Knights look to stay alive against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 on Sunday night.

Vegas held 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the series, but now has its back against the wall as Carolina has won two straight games to take a 3-2 lead.

Will this be the last game of the 2025-26 season or will there be a Game 7 on Wednesday night?

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Sunday, June 14.

NHL Best Bets for Sunday, June 14

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights UNDER 5.5 (+110)

Jordan Staal Anytime Goalscorer (+320)

Game to go to Overtime (+310)

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights UNDER 5.5 (+110)

The Hurricanes have held the Knights in check in the last two games, especially in Game 5 when Vegas scored just two goals and was never really in the game after taking an early lead on a power-play goal.

Carolina is a team that thrives on the road. The Canes’ playstyle is all about pressure and forechecking, and they love silencing an arena.

I’m a tad wary of an empty-net goal or two (or three?) spoiling an UNDER in an elimination game, so possibly take a live OVER 4.5 (or 3.5) to freeroll, if it’s especially low-scoring early on.

Jordan Staal Anytime Goalscorer (+320)

Jordan Staal became the first player to score in the first five games of a Stanley Cup Final since Jean Beliveau way back in 1958. Only Maurice Richard (1951) and Cyclone Taylor (1918) achieved that feat before, and it’s safe to say that hockey looks like a completely different sport nowadays with the advancements in strategy and technology.

Staal’s price to score has come down a bit, but +320 is still too high for someone on a streak like he is. He’s been getting to the front of the net for rebounds and deflections, and he’s on the ice late if the Golden Knights pull the goalie as a last-ditch effort.

Staal is a minus-odds favorite to win the Conn Smythe. I’d rather take him to score a goal – which would probably lock up the trophy in a win – at more than triple the price.

Game to go to Overtime (+300)

Third time’s the charm, right?

I’ve hit on a few overtimes earlier in this series, but those weren’t necessarily in this article. I did include this pick for the last two games, though, and of course, the Hurricanes won each game by two.

Once again, this is the type of price you should see for overtime in a random Tuesday night game in January. Not a game with the Stanley Cup literally on the line.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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