Tottenham vs. Aston Villa Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 10
On this weekend’s slate, Manchester United vs. Chelsea will understandably receive most of the attention as Premier League fans will savor the opportunity to watch United without Erik Ten Hag. A clash between two Big Six sides will always be a worthwhile watch.
For real soccer fans, however, Tottenham vs. Aston Villa will provide the most exhilarating 90 minutes on the schedule this week. Ange Postecoglou and Unai Emery, two of the brightest managers in the league, will battle it out on Sunday with the hopes of staying in the chase for the top four.
Aston Villa is in a much better position so far, sitting in fourth place entering Week 10. Tottenham, on the other hand, are continuing their up-and-down performance, suffering two losses in their last three games, last one against the bottom-feeders Crystal Palace being particularly concerning. Another loss for the Spurs could push them down to the bottom half of the table, raising questions about the viability of Postecoglou’s stubborn playing style.
Even though they are an excellent home team, Tottenham will have an uphill battle against one of the most dangerous road teams in Europe. Aston Villa thrives against teams that try to control possession, making this a potentially favorable matchup for Emery’s side.
Last year, road teams won both fixtures, and a total of seven goals were scored in two games, signaling an open, exciting, and fast-paced game on Sunday.
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline
- Tottenham: -105
- Draw: +300
- Aston Villa: +250
Total Goals:
- Over 3.5: +110
- Under 3.5: -135
Both Teams to Score:
- Yes: -235
- No: +180
Spread:
- Aston Villa +0.5: -120
- Tottenham -0.5: -105
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Time: 9:00 a.m. EST
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network, NBC Sports, Fubo, Telemundo
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa Prediction and Pick
The Spurs came away with an impressive mid-week win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup but it cost them multiple key starters in the process. Standout defender Micky Van de Ven, the leader of the backline Christian Romero, and forward Timo Werner all exited the game early and are doubtful to play against Aston Villa.
Star forward Heung-Min Son already missed Tottenham’s last three games and is also questionable to play heading into Sunday.
This means that Ange Postecoglu has to dig deep into his bench, especially on the defensive end. If both Romero and Van de Ven miss the game, it will be Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies manning the middle of the defense.
That certainly increases the expectations of a high-scoring affair.
Aston Villa, on the other hand, are coming off a Carabao Cup loss to Crystal Palace. They may be welcoming that defeat as it allows them to fully focus on the Premier League and the Champions League going forward. They haven’t lost in either competition since Aug. 24.
Villa manager Unai Emery is one of the best coaches in making single-game plans. He has been very difficult to beat for Big Six teams since he arrived in Birmingham. They have been a real thorn in the side of ball-dominant teams like Tottenham.
Considering the status of the Spurs’ backline, Aston Villa will almost certainly create chances and score. Their deadly counter-attacking will likely be enough to secure them at least a point. They will not lose.
Pick: Aston Villa +0.5 -120
