Tottenham vs. Chelsea Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 15
Another Premier League gameweek and another Big Six derby. Two London giants meet in Week 15 after mid-week road trips. While Chelsea came away with the easy win over bottomfeeders Southampton, Tottenham was a complete no-show against Bournemouth, suffering a disappointing 1-0 loss.
The Spurs’ up-and-down performance has mostly been more down than up recently. Other than the impressive 4-0 victory over Manchester City, the Spurs have not won any of their last six Europa League and Premier League matches. Their performances against Ipswich, Galatasaray, Fulham, and Bournemouth were deeply concerning and raised questions about the viability of this team as a threat to finish in the top four.
Chelsea, on the other hand, has been trending in the opposite direction. They haven’t lost since their Week 8 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool. They are on a three-game winning streak and are playing their best soccer yet.
Bright manager Enzo Maresca has found his ideal starting lineup, led by English sensation Cole Palmer, who currently has nine goals and six assists in the Premier League. They are not only the top-scoring side in the league but have also improbably secured second place in the standings.
By beating their intercity rivals, Chelsea wants to stay within striking distance of league leaders Liverpool. Tottenham has fallen to tenth place, and a defeat at home could potentially bring about criticism for Ange Postecoglou and questions about his job security.
Can the Spurs stop their slide and get back to winning ways? Or will Chelsea continue to be the biggest surprise story of the season?
Tottenham vs. Chelsea Odds and Total
Moneyline:
- Tottenham: +210
- Draw: +280
- Chelsea: +110
Total Goals:
- Over 3.5: -110
- Under 3.5: -110
Both Teams to Score:
- Yes: -310
- No: +220
Double Chance:
- Tottenham or Draw: -150
Tottenham vs. Chelsea How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
- Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network, Universo, Peacock, Fubo TV
Tottenham vs. Chelsea Prediction and Pick
Chelsea’s transformation from a brand-new team with no identity to one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the league has been fascinating to watch. It took Enzo Maresca some time to land on the right formation and lineup but he has managed to tighten the rotation, making the most of the excellent midfield options he has between Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Romeo Lavia.
Cole Palmer provides the creative spark while the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Pedro Neto, and Noni Madueke add the athleticism and dynamism offensively that has turned Chelsea into an unstoppable force on that end of the field. They currently lead the league in scoring and have created more Expected Goals (xG) than any other team.
Now, they are going up against a Tottenham side obsessed with controlling possession. Postecoglou is committed to his system to a fault. He will be patient playing out the back and will not allow the opposing team to dictate the tempo of the game. Going up against an athletic side that can deploy a high press can cause serious problems for the Spurs, especially considering how short-handed they have been.
Defensively, the Spurs are still without their two best center backs. Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven’s absences, combined with goalie Guglielmo Vicario’s injury and defensive midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur’s ongoing suspension leave Tottenham bereft of talent on that end of the field, especially when trying to pass out of the back.
The Radu Dragusin-Ben Davies partnership leaves plenty to be desired and Davies’ status is up in the air after the veteran defender suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday. Youngster Archie Gray might be forced to start at center back and even though he has fared well in his stint at right back, his inexperience is certainly concerning.
This likely means that Chelsea will not find it too difficult to find the back of the net. Tottenham has looked tired as their lack of depth has finally caught up to them in recent weeks. Chelsea should be favored to win but Postecoglou is adept at pulling a rabbit out of a hat, so picking a high-scoring affair seems like the safer bet.
Pick: Over 3.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
