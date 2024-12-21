Tottenham vs. Liverpool Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 17
After failing to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, Liverpool is looking to get back on track against Tottenham. The Spurs, on the other hand, used last Sunday’s game against bottomfeeders Southampton to get their largest win of the season. While Tottenham will try to build some momentum against the best team in the league, Liverpool will hope to keep its cushion between themselves and the second-place Chelsea.
Tottenham has failed to win in their last four home games, including a disappointing loss to Ipswich and a defeat to Chelsea in a game they were leading by two after ten minutes of action. Holding onto leads has been a massive problem for Ange Postecoglou’s side all season as they can’t seem to be able to keep clean sheets.
Liverpool has been a more balanced team this season under new manager Arne Slot. They prefer more possession over gegenpressing and a high defensive line. At the same time, they continue to be arguably the most lethal counter-attacking team in Europe. If Liverpool takes the lead, the spaces they can exploit behind Postecoglou’s famously high defensive line can cause all sorts of problems for the Spurs.
That is why this game is the juiciest matchup of the week in the Premier League. Tottenham is consistently involved in highly entertaining games due to Postecoglou’s stubborn dedication to “having a crack” on the pitch. Liverpool has been the best team in Europe so far. Both teams love playing a direct style of soccer with a high tempo. They both like to use a ton of speed and athleticism up front, paving the way for a fast-paced, potentially high-scoring affair.
Can Ange-ball take Liverpool down with its relentless pressing or will the Reds push Tottenham deeper into misery? Let’s take a deep dive.
Tottenham vs. Liverpool Odds and Total
Moneyline:
Tottenham: +330
Draw: +320
Liverpool: -140
Total Goals:
Over 3.5: -140
Under 3.5: +116
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -340
No: +240
Double Chance:
Tottenham or Draw: +105
Anytime Goalscorer:
Mo Salah: +100
Darwin Nunez: +130
Diogo Jota: +160
Luis Diaz: +175
Son Heung-Min: +190
Dominic Solanke: +190
Tottenham vs. Liverpool How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024
- Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Tottenham Stadium, London, UK
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network
Tottenham vs. Liverpool Prediction and Pick
Despite sticking to their Plan A to a fault, Tottenham has been one of the least predictable teams in the league this season. They have been inconsistent all season, beating each of Man City, Man Utd, and Aston Villa by a three goal margin while getting only one point against Ipswich, Crystal Palace, and Leicester. How they will fare against Liverpool is anyone’s guess.
What we know for certain is that they will continue to play a positive brand of soccer. They will try to control possession, deploy a high defensive line, and play out the back while trying to get the ball to the final third with quick, direct passing.
Unfortunately, however, they may not have the right personnel to do so against Liverpool. In their most recent league game, Tottenham had nine players unavailable due to suspension or injury and had to have six Under 21 team players on the bench. Their lack of depth is a serious concern, especially on the defensive end.
The back line of Djed Spence, Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, and Radu Dragusin leaves plenty to be desired both in terms of defending and in possession. Things could look slightly better for the Spurs if at least Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie could suit up against Liverpool.
Regardless of whoever starts for the Spurs, they will be going up against one of the best pressing teams in the league. Tottenham may struggle to get out of the first third of the field against Liverpool’s high press, giving Arne Slot’s side opportunities to create goal scoring chances. Tottenham’s high line could potentially be vulnerable against the pace Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nuñez possess.
Liverpool has scored a goal in all but one of their competitive games this season. They create over 2 expected goals (xG) per game while Tottenham gives up a disappointing 1.49 xG per game. It’s safe to say that Liverpool will find a way to get on the scoreboard at least once.
If Tottenham was close to full health, they have enough talent to make this interesting. But Liverpool is too good, Salah is in peak form, and they have a knack for winning these types of games. Tottenham will find a way to score because they almost always do but it likely won’t be enough.
Pick: Liverpool & Both Teams to Score (+135)
