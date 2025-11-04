Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Hawks)
The Atlanta Hawks will be without star guard Trae Young for at least the next four weeks after he suffered a sprain MCL in his right knee.
Obviously, Young has been ruled out for the team's game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, and there's a chance he doesn't return until December due to the injury.
The Hawks are home underodgs on Tuesday night with Young out, as they'll turn to Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson and others to pick up the slack on offense.
This season, Young is averaging 17.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 37.1 percent from the field and 19.2 percent from beyond the arc. Atlanta was just 2-3 in the five games that he played in before going down.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Hawks in the prop market with Young sidelined on Tuesday and beyond.
Best Hawks Prop Bet vs. Magic With Trae Young Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jalen Johnson OVER 35.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-114)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on Jalen Johnson to stuff the stat sheet against the Magic:
Hawks wing Jalen Johnson was my preseason pick to win the Most Improved Player award, and he’s off to a great start this season, averaging 21.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
That puts Johnson right around 35 points, rebounds and assists per night, which is where oddsmakers have set his prop against the Orlando Magic.
Johnson was forced out of Atlanta’s first matchup with Orlando this season with an ankle injury, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds and one assist in just over 25 minutes of action.
However, outside of that game, Johnson has recorded 37, 34, 35, 43 and 41 PRA. He’s been the best player on this Hawks team, and with Trae Young out with an injury, Johnson is going to have a massive role in this offense.
In his last game, he scored 23 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out five assists in a loss to Cleveland. Since returning from his ankle issue, Johnson has 16 or more field goal attempts in four games in a row, averaging 23.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game during that stretch.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.