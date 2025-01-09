Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 9
The Dallas Mavericks snapped a five-game skid on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers – their first win since Luka Doncic was injured on Christmas.
With Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (back) both out of the lineup, Dallas needs to tread water to stay alive in the Western Conference playoff race.
On Tuesday, Quentin Grimes had a big game for the Mavs, and other players will be called upon to step up over this stretch, especially offseason acquisition Klay Thompson.
Tonight, the Mavs are favored at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, who beat Dallas on Dec. 28 by two points with Doncic out of the lineup. In fact, Portland is 2-1 against Dallas in the 2024-25 season.
Fresh off of a 19-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, the Blazers are looking to stay hot on the second night of a back-to-back – a spot that they’re 3-1-1 against the spread in this season.
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for tonight’s matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Blazers +7.5 (-105)
- Mavs -7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +245
- Mavs: -305
Total
- 220 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 9
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), Root Sports Northwest
- Blazers record: 13-23
- Mavs record: 21-16
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Mavs Injury Report
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Luka Doncic – out
- Kessler Edwards – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Daniel Gafford – questionable
- Jazian Gortman – out
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Deandre Ayton OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+105)
Deandre Ayton has three straight games with 11 or more rebounds, pushing his season average to 10.3 per game.
This could be a favorable matchup for the former No. 1 overall pick, as Dallas has listed center Daniel Gafford as questionable tonight. Losing Gafford would significantly shorten the Dallas frontcourt, and Ayton did grab 16 boards (12 defensive) in the win over the Mavs back on Dec. 28.
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Quentin Grimes OVER 14.5 Points (-125)
Quentin Grimes had a smooth 23 points in Tuesday’s win over the Lakers, and he’s cleared 14.5 points in three of his last four games overall.
The former first-round pick is stepping into a huge offensive role with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic out, attempting at least 10 shots in each of his last six games, scoring 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting on Dec. 28 against these Blazers.
Grimes also finally found his 3-point stroke on Tuesday, hitting 6-of-11 shots from deep. He’s shooting 40.7 percent from 3 on the season, but he had struggled coming into that matchup, going 7-for-25 in his previous four games.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Do we have a live underdog tonight? I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – on Thursday why I love the Blazers to cover as road underdogs tonight:
Fresh off of a 19-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers find themselves as 7.5-point underdogs in Dallas against Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving remain out for the Mavs, who are just 1-5 straight up since Doncic went down on Christmas – including a loss to this Portland squad.
Dallas did pick up a win in its last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but I’m not sold on laying this many points with Quentin Grimes, Spencer Dinwiddie and company.
The Mavericks are 1-2 straight up against Portland on the season as it is, and the Blazers have done a solid job as road underdogs (10-9 against the spread) and on the second night of a back-to-back (3-1-1 ATS) so far this season.
Since Doncic went down, Dallas ranks 25th in the NBA in net rating. Over that same six-game stretch, the Blazers are 16th.
I am not positive that Portland will pull off another upset against the Mavs, but I do think it will be able to keep this matchup closer than 7.5 points on Thursday.
Pick: Blazers +7.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.