Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 2
The Toronto Raptors have lost back-to-back games to the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks, but they find themselves as home favorites on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland hung tough with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, but it ultimately came up short, falling to 8-12 in the 2025-26 season.
The Raptors are looking to build on an impressive 7-2 record at home, and they currently hold a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference. Adding Brandon Ingram has looked like a great move for the Raptors so far, and they could be in for a big game against a short-handed Portland team that won’t have Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle and Blake Wesley on Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Blazers +5.5 (-115)
- Raptors -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +180
- Raptors: -218
Total
- 230.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, TSN
- Blazers record: 8-12
- Raptors record: 14-7
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Blake Wesley – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Javonte Cooke – out
- Donovan Clingan – questionable
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – out
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- A.J. Lawson – out
- Alijah Martin – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-126)
In today’s best NBA prop bets for SI Betting, I broke down why Quickley may be undervalued against this Portland defense:
With RJ Barrett out of the lineup for the Toronto Raptors, Immanuel Quickley has taken on a bigger role over the last few games.
He’s put up 29 and 35 points, rebounds and assists in his last two games, pushing his season averages to 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per night. Now, he takes on a Portland team that ranks dead last in the NBA in points per game allowed to the point guard position (30.05) this season.
Since Quickley has at least 10 rebounds and assists in every game since Barrett went down, I think he’s in a great spot to clear this line.
Portland has slipped to just 21st in the league in defensive rating this season, giving IQ a chance to have one of his better scoring games of the campaign.
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Raptors at home on Tuesday, as they’re 7-2 straight up in those matchups and they rank ninth in the NBA in net rating this season.
Meanwhile, Portland has fallen to 19th in the NBA in net rating and is just 4-7 against the spread on the road despite winning five of those 11 games outright.
Toronto’s net rating jumps from 4.6 to 7.8 at home this season, and it ranks fourth in the league in defensive rating at Scotiabank Arena. That’s a positive sign against a Portland team that is without lead guard Jrue Holiday once again in this matchup.
Even with Barrett out, I think Toronto is in a prime spot for a bounce-back showing, as it should’ve beaten Charlotte a couple of games ago.
The Raptors are an impressive 8-3 against teams that are below .500 this season.
Pick: Raptors -5.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
