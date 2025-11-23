Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 23
Only one team has a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder this season: the Portland Trail Blazers.
Now, the two teams face off for the second time in the 2025-26 campaign on Sunday night in OKC, and oddsmakers have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company favored by 15.5 points.
Jalen Williams remains out of the lineup for the Thunder as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery, but the Blazers are even more short-handed in this matchup.
Shaedon Sharpe, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, Scoot Henderson and Blake Wesley are all out on Sunday while Robert Williams III and Donovan Clingan are questionable. So, the Blazers are facing an uphill battle on the road against the best team in the NBA.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup between these Western Conference foes.
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Blazers +15.5 (-105)
- Thunder -15.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +700
- Thunder: -1100
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), BlazerVision
- Blazers record: 7-9
- Thunder record: 16-1
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Donovan Clingan – questionable
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Jrue Holiday – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Shaedon Sharpe – out
- Blake Wesley – out
- Robert Williams III – questionable
Thunder Injury Report
- Aaron Wiggins – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Jalen Williams – out
- Kenrich Williams – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Branden Carlson – available
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-164)
This season, the reigning league MVP is shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc, adding an element to his game that makes him even tougher to guard on the perimeter.
SGA knocked down 3-of-5 shots from beyond the arc in his first meeting with the Blazers this season, and he’s averaging over two made 3-pointers per game despite taking just 5.5 attempts.
The Thunder star has at least two or more 3s in 12 of his 17 games, including all but two of his matchups in November. Portland ranks just 20th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, so this is a solid matchup for SGA on Sunday.
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting the OVER, as the Blazers have cleared this total in six straight:
The Portland Trail Blazers are the No. 2 team in the NBA at hitting the OVER (12-4 this season), and I think they’re in a prime spot to do so on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
OKC is just 9-8 to the OVER this season, but these teams did combine for 240 points in a Portland win back on Nov. 5. That is the only time the Thunder have lost this season.
OKC is 16-1 and has won eight in a row, leading to oddsmakers setting it as a 15.5-point favorite on Sunday, But, I think this could be a high-scoring game, as the Blazers rank just 21st in defensive rating and 25th in opponent points per game.
Portland has gone over 233.5 points in all but one game in the month of November, including six games in a row.
While the Thunder do have the No. 1 defense in the NBA, they also should be able to carry this total on the offensive end. OKC is fourth in offensive rating and should get a ton of possessions against a Portland team that loves to push the pace (No. 3 in the NBA).
I’ll keep backing this OVER trend with the Blazers until their defense starts to turn things around.
Pick: OVER 233.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
