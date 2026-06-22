Travelers Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC River Highlands

The 2026 U.S. Open is in the books, but the PGA Tour action continues this week as they head to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship.

Keegan Bradley has won this tournament two of the past three years, but will he be able to contend again this week? The field is stacked with most of the top golfers on the PGA Tour, except for Rory McIlroy, teeing it up.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets to win this week's signature event.

Travelers Championship Odds

Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler +440

Xander Schauffele +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Sam Burns +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Wyndham Clark +2500

Justin Thomas +2700

Russell Henley +3000

Collin Morikawa +3000

Maverick McNealy +3300

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Ben Griffin +4000

How to Watch 2026 Travelers Championship

Thursday: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 2-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 4-7 p.m. (NBC)

Travelers Championship Purse

Date: Thursday, June 25-Sunday, June 28

Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to winner)

2025 champion: Keegan Bradley

Travelers Championship Notable Golfers

Scottie Scheffler: The No.1-ranked golfer in the world is still seeking his second win of the 2026 season, after capturing the American Express in January. He continues to post impressive finishes, but the winner's circle has eluded him. He enters as the 2024 winner of this event. Can he win here for the second time in his career?

Keegan Bradley: Keegan Bradley thrives when he tees it up in the tri-state area, and he has strung together two wins at this event over the past three years. He hasn't been in his best form throughout 2026, but if there's any event where he finds his swing, it's going to be this one.

Travelers Championship Best Bets to Win

Justin Thomas +3300 via DraftKings

Justin Thomas has been playing solid golf lately, posting five straight top-20 finishes, including a T4 showing at the PGA Championship and a T17 finish at the U.S. Open. It's time for him to take a step forward and truly contend at an event this season, and the Travelers Championship makes a lot of sense as the spot for him to do it. He has posted three straight top 10 finishes at TPC River Highlands, so it's clear his eye fits this track well.

Aaron Rai +6600 via DraftKings

It's crazy to me that we can bet on Aaron Rai at 66-1, just one month after winning the PGA Championship. He's had some solid results at this course in the past, including posting a T17 finish here last year. He's 12th in the field this week in strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months, and he posted a T11 finish at last week's U.S. Open, which was hosted at a course that didn't fit his style of golf.

TPC River Highlands fits his plotting style of play much better, so I expect a strong finish from him this week.

Sahith Theegala +7000 via DraftKings

Sahith Theegala led the entire field at the U.S. Open in strokes-gained tee to green, gaining +0.39 more strokes per round in that area than any other golfer, including the winner, Wyndham Clark. His putter ended up letting him down, leading to a T11 finish, but the ball-striking numbers are extremely promising moving forward. He now returns to an event that he finished as the runner-up at in 2022. It could be time to buy in on Theegala.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!