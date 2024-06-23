Travelers Championship Live Odds Before Final Round (Can Anyone Hold Off Scottie Scheffler?)
The final round of the final signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour season is set for today.
A crowded leaderboard will tee off in the afternoon at this week's Travelers Championship and the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, is one stroke back from the leader, Tom Kim. As you might imagine, despite not holding the lead, Scheffler is the live favorite to get the job done and capture his sixth victory of the season today.
Let's take a look at the latest odds then I'll break down two golfers to consider betting on to hold off Scheffler and get a win of their win.
Travelers Championship Live Odds
- Scottie Scheffler +160
- Tom Kim +350
- Xander Schauffele +500
- Akshay Bhatia +700
- Collin Morikawa +1200
- Sungjae Im +1200
- Tony Finau +4000
- Justin Thomas +5000
At +160 odds, Scheffler has an implied probability of 38.46% of beating the field and winning the Travelers Championship today.
Travelers Championship Live Bets
Tom Kim +350
Before the third round, I recommended that you bet on Tom Kim to hold on to the lead and win at +400 odds. Now, you can still bet on him at +350 ahead of the final round. The South Korean is alone at the top of the leaderboard at 18-under-par but his metrics through the first three rounds tell me he has what it takes to get his first win of 2024.
Kim is gaining an average of +1.54 strokes per round with his approach, which is even better than Scheffler (+1.14) so far in this event. His best round of the tournament with his approach play was on Saturday, gaining +1.94 strokes on the field in that area, which indicates he's only getting better as the event progresses.
Scheffler is the rightful favorite to hold on to the win, but don't underestimate the leader. He holds some value at his +350 price tag.
Collin Morikawa +1200
Collin Morikawa has had a ton of experience being in contention in the final round of tournaments of late, and that will only benefit him today when he tees off three strokes back from Kim.
He put on a ball striking clinic on Saturday, gaining +1.84 strokes on the field with his approach play. Unfortunately, his putter let him down in the third round but if he can regain some momentum with his putter like we saw in the opening two rounds while keeping his iron sharp, there's no reason why he can't go low today.
If you're looking for a bit of a dark horse bet for today's final round, consider Morikawa at 12-1.
