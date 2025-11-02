Is Travis Hunter Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Raiders)
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter suffered a non-contact injury in practice on Thursday and was promptly placed on injured reserve by the team.
That knocks Hunter out of Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders and at least the next four games for the team. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hunter's ACL is intact, but the rookie still needs to undergo more testing on his injury.
The Athletic's Michael Silver reported on Saturday night that the Jaguars are confident that Hunter didn't suffer any long-term damge to his knee on Thursday. Still, the team has no intention of rushing him back.
Hunter -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- has played both offense and defense for the
Jaguars this season. As a receiver, he had just gotten going in Week 7, catching the first score of his career against the Los Angeles Rams, reeling in eight of his 14 targets for 101 yards as well.
Overall, Hunter has 28 catches for 298 yards and a score on 45 targets this season.
With the young two-way star out, Jacksonville will have to look elsewhere in the passing game. Here's how the SI Betting team is betting on the Jags in this matchup with the Raiders.
Best Jaguars Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Raiders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he's fading Trevor Lawrence with the Jags shorthanded at the receiver spot:
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 22.5 Completions (-130)
Trevor Lawrence is having far worse a season than you think. He's the third-worst amongst starting quarterbacks in expected points added plus completion percentage over expected, with only Dillon Gabriel and Cam Ward ranking worse. Let's take advantage of that by taking the UNDER on his completions at 22.5. He has failed to go over this number in four of his seven starts already this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.