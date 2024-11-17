Is Trevor Lawrence Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Lions)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) for their Week 11 matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
It was expected that Lawrence wouldn’t play in this game with the Jaguars' Week 12 bye looming.
Now, Mac Jones will get his second straight start after he threw for just 111 yards and a pair of picks in a 12-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. The Jaguars are double-digit underdogs in this matchup, and rightfully so, since the Lions are the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Here’s how to bet on Jones in this matchup.
Best Mac Jones Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Passing Yards: 184.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Passing Touchdowns: 0.5 (Over -155/Under +120)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -175/Under +135)
Earlier this week, I shared my favorite prop for Jones in our best prop story for this game. Let’s just say I don’t expect things to go well:
Former first-round pick Mac Jones was awful in Week 10, completing just 14 of his 22 passes and throwing two picks to doom the Jaguars in a game which they allowed just 12 points.
Now, he takes on a Detroit team that is second in the league – behind Minnesota – in interceptions this season with 13.
The Jaguars may fall behind big in this game (they’re 13-point underdogs), so Jones is likely going to be asked to air it out. If that happens, I expect him to get picked at least once on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
