Is Trevor Lawrence Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Jaguars)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning on quarterback Trevor Lawrence playing in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, according to head coach Doug Pederson.
Lawrence is listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report for Week 13.
After missing the Jaguars last two games with a shoulder injury, Lawrence had the bye week to rest up and potentially return to action. The former No. 1 overall pick is a massive upgrade at quarterback, as the Jaguars scored just 13 total points in two games with Mac Jones under center.
On the season, Lawrence has thrown for 2,004 yards, 11 scores and six interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes.
Oddsmakers appear to think that Lawrence will be good to go as well, as DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jags set as just 3.5-point underdogs at home in Week 13.
To put that in perspective, the Jaguars were outscored 64-13 in the two games that Jones started, and they’d likely be touchdown dogs or more if Lawrence ends up missing this matchup.
For now, bettors that are confident in the Jaguars covering at home can place their bets as long as Lawrence suits up.
